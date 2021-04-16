TikTok's Inverted filter goes viral thanks to Olivia Rodrigo's Deja Vu

By Sam Prance

Olivia Rodrigo's Deja Vu is being used as the soundtrack to videos using TikTok's Inverted filter. Here's how to take part.

The Inverted filter is going viral on TikTok and people are using Olivia Rodrigo's 'Deja Vu' to soundtrack their inverted videos.

Another day, another filter is breaking the internet. Over the course of the past few weeks alone, we've seen people become obsessed with everything from the Shifting filter, which tells you which iconic movie characters are your doppelgängers, to the Pillow Face filter, which shows you what you would look like with excessive plastic surgery.

Now, TikTok's Inverted filter is appearing in millions of videos and it's actually pretty cool. The Inverted filter flips your videos so that you can see what you actually look like instead of your reflection. People are then turning it off and on rapidly while they film to create some pretty cool effects and 'Deja Vu' is being used in a lot of them.

How do I get the inverted filter on TikTok?

TikTok Inverted filter: How to do the Olivia Rodrigo Deja Vu challenge. Picture: @millyshaparoni via TikTok

The Inverted filter is trending at the moment so it should appear as one of the first effects that comes up when you're filming a video. All you have to do is open TikTok, start creating a video, press effects and then scroll to find the Inverted filter icon, which is just two grey/blue arrows pointing in opposite directions. However, if that fails, you can also follow these steps.

1) Find a video where you saw the inverted filter being used.

2) Click on the 'Inverted' button above the caption.

3) Press 'Add to Favourites'.

4) Go to the TikTok camera screen and select 'Effects' on the bottom left.

5) Press the 'Favourites' symbol next to 'Trending' and tap the filter.

6) Tap your screen while filming a video to turn the filter off and on.

If you're struggling to find a video where it's being used, you can also search Olivia Rodrigo's 'Deja Vu' in sounds and you'll see that most of the videos using the song are of people trying out the Inverted filter. In the videos, people turn the filter off and on, as they film, so that their videos rapidly switch between showing their reflections and their real appearances.

The filter/song combo is so popular that 'Deja Vu' is becoming a smash hit single all around the world.

What do you think? Have you used the Inverted filter?