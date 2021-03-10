TikTok's Side Eye Challenge: The viral trend explained

10 March 2021, 14:00 | Updated: 10 March 2021, 14:15

By Katie Louise Smith

"Why did no one tell me your eye are a different colour from the side"

Fancy another TikTok trend? Oh, go on then. In the past few weeks, TikTok users have been doing the 'Hey Lol' by Khaleel trend and the new Bugs Bunny Challenge. Now, people are finding out their "side eye colour" thanks to a new trend that's doing the rounds on the app called the "Side Eye Challenge".

Set to the song, 'After Dark' by Mr Kitty, users film their eyes up close and then look away on the beat of the song to see if their eyes are a different colour.

Here's how to take part and find out what your 'side eye colour' is.

TikTok Side Eye challenge: How to do it
TikTok Side Eye challenge: How to do it. Picture: David Talukdar/NurPhoto via Getty Images, @milliehargreavesx via TikTok

How to do TikTok's Side Eye Challenge

To take part in the trend, all you need to do is hold your camera as close to one of your eyes as possible and then look to the side on the beat of the music.

Depending on the actual colour of your eye, you may end up seeing a different colour when looking at it from a different angle, with different lighting.

However, it's not actually your eye "changing colour". It's all to do with the way the pigment in your iris reacts to light, based on the angle you're viewing it from. When light hits your eye at a different angle, an illusion will occur that might make it look a different colour.

It may work for some, but it doesn't work for everyone. Here are some of the most popular videos on the app so far:

According to a 2005 response from UCSB Scientists about the way eyes appear to 'change colour', there's a reason why people with brown eyes may not see similar results in the challenge as people with blue, grey or green eyes.

Brown eyes are more pigmented and cause more "light absorption", blue or grey eyes have less pigmentation and therefore cause "increased reflectance". The explanation continues: "The more the eye reflects, the more likely it is that colours around you will affect the colour of your eye."

The challenge is different to the other eye colour challenge that popped up on the app back in 2020. For that one, users recorded their eyes while keeping the camera flash on and then used TikTok’s S5 filter to see their "real" eye colour.

Latest Viral News

Oprah reaction memes go viral after Harry and Meghan interview

Oprah reaction memes go viral after Meghan and Harry interview
Piers Morgan has quit Good Morning Britain and the memes are delicious

Piers Morgan has quit Good Morning Britain and the memes are delicious
What is the Bugs Bunny Challenge?

What is the Bugs Bunny Challenge? The TikTok trend explained

What is the Glow Up Challenge on TikTok? The viral Talk to Me Boy nerd videos explained

What is the Talk To Me Boy Challenge on TikTok? The viral glow up trend explained
All the best memes from Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's interview with Oprah Winfrey

All the best memes from Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's interview with Oprah Winfrey

Trending on PopBuzz

Bling Empire has been renewed for a second season at Netflix

Bling Empire has been renewed for a second season at Netflix

News

Selling Sunset renewed for season 4 and 5 at Netflix

Selling Sunset renewed for season 4 and 5 at Netflix

News

Justice Smith: 19 facts about the Generation actor

Justice Smith: 19 facts about the Generation actor you need to know

TV & Film

Pixar quotes: Can you score 10/10?

QUIZ: Only a Pixar expert can match the quote to the movie

TV & Film

What is super straight?

What is super straight? The transphobic meaning explained

LGBTQ

Naya Rivera's father says Ryan Murphy hasn't set up her son the college fund he promised

Naya Rivera's father says Ryan Murphy never set up college fund promised to her son

News