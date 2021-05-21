A viral TikTok reveals 'underboob hack' to get free t-shirt at Disney World

By Katie Louise Smith

"I just got a $75 t-shirt just because I was wearing a shirt that was exposing my underboob a little bit."

A viral TikTok has apparently exposed a Disney World 'hack' after a TikToker says she was given a free shirt because she entered the park with some "under-boob" showing.

TikTok user @amandaaadimeo, whose real name is Amanda DiMeo, recently shared a video of herself at Disney World's Magic Kingdom in Orlando, Florida, explaining that she was given a ticket to get a new shirt because the one she was wearing didn't quite meet the dress code.

In case you didn't know, the Disney parks have a dress code – even for guests. Disney World’s guidelines state that guests can be denied admission or removed for wearing clothing that “exposes excessive portions of the skin that may be viewed as inappropriate for a family environment”.

In a previous TikTok, DiMeo shares the outfit she was wearing on the day, which includes white shorts and a red bodysuit with a circle cut-out under the boob down to the belly button.

READ MORE: TikTok star Max Baledge kicked out of Wetherspoon after asking his 880,000 followers to buy him drinks

In the viral TikTok, DiMeo says: “OK guys, new Disney hack. If you’re wearing a shirt that shows a little underboob, they’ll write you a ticket when you first enter Magic Kingdom [in Disney World, Orlando].”

“I’m not sure about the other parks, but they’ll write you a ticket so you can get a free shirt at the nearest gift shop. I just got a $75 t-shirt just because I was wearing a shirt that was exposing my underboob a little bit. So, yeah. If you want free Disney shirts, that’s the hack."

DiMeo's video then shows her wearing a long-sleeve pink Disney Spirit Jersey, which costs around $70. The video then says: “OK, but it’s so cute. And if it’s free, it’s for me. Thank you, Disney.”

The TikTok, which was shared to over 800,000 followers, has been viewed over 19 million times, with over 4 million likes.

DiMeo also spoke to the Daily Dot about her viral TikTok, saying that she was unaware of the park's policy to provide guests who don't meet the required dress code with free clothing, but thinks they're “doing a great job.” DiMeo also told Daily Dot that there was a $50 limit on the ticket she was given, but her $75 shirt was approved by a manager at the gift shop.

Disney employees and other people in the comments section of DiMeo's video have also now urged others not to go to the parks and do this on purpose or take advantage.

READ MORE: A viral TikTok has convinced men that women's skin peels off during their periods