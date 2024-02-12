Usher Super Bowl memes go viral thanks to his halftime show

12 February 2024, 12:46 | Updated: 12 February 2024, 12:49

Super Bowl half-time show to celebrate my journey, says Usher

By Sam Prance

Alicia Keys! Justin Bieber! Beyoncé! All the hilarious memes from Usher's 2024 Super Bowl halftime show.

Usher's Super Bowl halftime show was every bit as iconic as we knew it to be and the memes from the event are hilarious.

Every year people tune into the Super Bowl for different reasons. Some people love American football, others want to see all the hilarious commercials and exclusive trailers that air during the ad breaks, and then there are those of us who are most interested in the halftime show. With Usher performing this year, it was truly a halftime show to remember.

Not only did Usher deliver an epic setlist full of his biggest hits but there were also guest appearances from stars such as Alicia Keys and Ludacris. Oh and if that weren't enough, there was actual rollerskating and Usher took his shirt off.

With that in mind, here's all the memes from the biggest event in music.

Usher Super Bowl memes: All the best reactions to his halftime show
Usher Super Bowl memes: All the best reactions to his halftime show. Picture: Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Roc Nation, Tim Nwachukwu/Getty Images

The wait for Usher to take to the stage was a long one.

While this past year has seen more people than ever getting into American Football, some of us were still only watching for the music.

When Usher did appear, the memes started flooding in!

From spiders to margaritas, the show was overflowing with meme-worthy moments.

With so many hits to choose from, there were obviously songs missing from the setlist.

It was the lack of 'Climax' for me.

The guests were relentless though!

Alicia Keys, Jermaine Dupri, H.E.R., will.i.am and Ludacris!

Although the lack of Justin Bieber upset people.

As Justin's original mentor, people thought Usher might invite Justin on stage.

Others were expecting Beyoncé to pop up.

But we did get two WHOLE new Beyoncé songs, so let's celebrate that!

Now, back to Usher and his rollerskating!

Sorry literal rollerskating on the stage. Your faves could never.

Although, people have beef with the mic department.

They were doing our man dirty.

But then Usher got shirtless!

Never change Usher!

In conclusion...

What a man.

