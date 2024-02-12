Usher Super Bowl memes go viral thanks to his halftime show

By Sam Prance

Alicia Keys! Justin Bieber! Beyoncé! All the hilarious memes from Usher's 2024 Super Bowl halftime show.

Usher's Super Bowl halftime show was every bit as iconic as we knew it to be and the memes from the event are hilarious.

Every year people tune into the Super Bowl for different reasons. Some people love American football, others want to see all the hilarious commercials and exclusive trailers that air during the ad breaks, and then there are those of us who are most interested in the halftime show. With Usher performing this year, it was truly a halftime show to remember.

Not only did Usher deliver an epic setlist full of his biggest hits but there were also guest appearances from stars such as Alicia Keys and Ludacris. Oh and if that weren't enough, there was actual rollerskating and Usher took his shirt off.

With that in mind, here's all the memes from the biggest event in music.

Usher Super Bowl memes: All the best reactions to his halftime show. Picture: Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Roc Nation, Tim Nwachukwu/Getty Images

The wait for Usher to take to the stage was a long one.

While this past year has seen more people than ever getting into American Football, some of us were still only watching for the music.

When Usher did appear, the memes started flooding in!

From spiders to margaritas, the show was overflowing with meme-worthy moments.

When you feel a spider crawling around your body #AppleMusicHalftime #SuperBowl pic.twitter.com/vwp9Uvh8DP — Carl Sumner (@carlsumner93) February 12, 2024

me and the man i told him not to worry about pic.twitter.com/xJbksinuNK — Noor ✭ (@Noorthevirgo) February 12, 2024

With so many hits to choose from, there were obviously songs missing from the setlist.

It was the lack of 'Climax' for me.

usher left off dj got us fallin in love, daddy’s home and somebody to love.. pic.twitter.com/pZa02lnIcS — chey⚡️ (@meloismone) February 12, 2024

Usher discography so crazy they giving each song 15.5 seconds lmaooo — gigi (@le_debut) February 12, 2024

The guests were relentless though!

Alicia Keys, Jermaine Dupri, H.E.R., will.i.am and Ludacris!

usher, lil jon, and ludacris being together again literally felt like the avengers assembling for the first time in a decade pic.twitter.com/plzVd4gz2U — rocky (@WAYSTIAR) February 12, 2024

alicia find the keys girl https://t.co/g9mGwMiZq5 — janito (@yassnito) February 12, 2024

Tell me Im wrong pic.twitter.com/cOL34vSxz7 — Kevin Ryan (@KevinRyanComedy) February 12, 2024

Although the lack of Justin Bieber upset people.

As Justin's original mentor, people thought Usher might invite Justin on stage.

everytime the stage turns purple and justin bieber doesn’t come out pic.twitter.com/oBFQeCSxyr — JACKIE (@siidneylynn) February 12, 2024

Me when Usher didn’t bring out Justin Bieber to sing with him #SuperBowl pic.twitter.com/cJEVQXejYl — V | she/her (@brownmanswh0re) February 12, 2024

everyone who wholeheartedly believed that usher would bring out justin bieber for somebody to love. #halftimeshow pic.twitter.com/a9X0kUfmXL — dayna ❀ (@DaynaE502) February 12, 2024

Others were expecting Beyoncé to pop up.

But we did get two WHOLE new Beyoncé songs, so let's celebrate that!

coldplay really did a number on me cuz i think every halftime show has the potential to bring out beyoncé — zae (@itszaeok) February 12, 2024

Now, back to Usher and his rollerskating!

Sorry literal rollerskating on the stage. Your faves could never.

Usher’s dancers getting off the stage: pic.twitter.com/vU0jSLQaPI — Jerry After Dark (@JerryAfterDark) February 12, 2024

us: we want justin bieber

usher: pic.twitter.com/LjH33OVLO4 — emma (@t0tallyh0t) February 12, 2024

Although, people have beef with the mic department.

They were doing our man dirty.

The guy controlling the volume for Usher’s mic during the halftime show: #SuperBowl pic.twitter.com/QYorpXarXu — Jay Shah (@TheJayShah3) February 12, 2024

But then Usher got shirtless!

Never change Usher!

In conclusion...

What a man.

recording the usher halftime show like i’m at a concert pic.twitter.com/UxFgy0KXbs — Homo Honey (@DixPeyton) February 12, 2024