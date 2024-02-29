31 Willy Wonka Experience memes that are even more chaotic than the disastrous event

29 February 2024, 12:56

Get in loser, we're going to Willy’s Chocolate Experience! From The Unknown to the Oompa Loompa, the viral event had it all.

It's safe to say that Willy’s Chocolate Experience in Glasgow did not go down well but it's now inspired hundreds of memes.

If you've been anywhere near the internet lately, you've likely heard about Willy’s Chocolate Experience in Glasgow. Inspired by Roald Dahl's Charlie and the Chocolate Factory, the event sought to bring the book to life. The tagline on the official site reads: "Dive into the whimsical of Willy's Chocolate Experience!, a place where chocolate dreams become reality."

The website also features a series of AI images promising an Enchanted Garden, an Imagination Lab, a Twilight Tunnel and Captivating Live Entertainment all for the cost of £35 a ticket. However, photos and videos from the event have now gone viral with parents requesting refunds after their kids were left screaming, crying and generally unimpressed.

The actors at the event have also now spoken out about the event and the internet is in a shambles over the whole ordeal.

READ MORE: TikTok 'Who TF Did I Marry' summary: Reesa Teesa's ex-husband story goes viral

Willy Wonka Experience memes: The Unknown, Oompa Loompa and all the best reactions
Willy Wonka Experience memes: The Unknown, Oompa Loompa and all the best reactions. Picture: Warner Bros. Pictures / Alamy Stock Photo, Stuart Sinclair via Facebook

Paul Connell, who played Willy Wonka at the event took to TikTok on Tuesday (Feb 27) to criticise the event organisers. Paul explained: "My heart sank looking around. I just felt sad because I was aware of how many kids were going to be coming through. We were told to hand the kids a couple of jelly beans and a quarter cup of lemonade at the end."

Meanwhile, Kirsty Paterson, who played an Oompa Loompa at the event, told Vulture that the kids and parents at the event were visibly disappointed. She said: "They were quite upset. I think they were confused. But it was more the parents. I just looked at them, and I think they must have known when they looked at me."

Of course, the internet has found a way to make light of the situation. Here are just a few of the funniest memes so far.

The vibes in general were just not good.

Cheap props, scary costumes, only three jelly beans per child....

People can't stop talking about The Unknown.

As well as Willy Wonka and the Oompa Loompa, the event had a character called The Unknown that left kids in tears.

And the Academy Award goes to the Oompa Loompa in Willy's Chocolate Experience!

A photo of Kirsty Paterson as the Oompa Loompa has truly broken the internet.

At least, there were many special guests!

Jason Derulo, Kate Middleton, Lady Gaga, the list goes on!

Children weren't even allowed a full cup of lemonade.

Please sir, can I have some more!

It's actually not too different to the book and movies.

Only Charlie came out of the factory with a positive experience.

Who would you cast in The Willy's Chocolate Experience: The Movie?

Karen Gillian has already volunteered as tribute!

In conclusion...

I think we all want tickets to the Willy Wonka Experience.

