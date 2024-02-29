31 Willy Wonka Experience memes that are even more chaotic than the disastrous event

By Sam Prance

Get in loser, we're going to Willy’s Chocolate Experience! From The Unknown to the Oompa Loompa, the viral event had it all.

It's safe to say that Willy’s Chocolate Experience in Glasgow did not go down well but it's now inspired hundreds of memes.

If you've been anywhere near the internet lately, you've likely heard about Willy’s Chocolate Experience in Glasgow. Inspired by Roald Dahl's Charlie and the Chocolate Factory, the event sought to bring the book to life. The tagline on the official site reads: "Dive into the whimsical of Willy's Chocolate Experience!, a place where chocolate dreams become reality."

The website also features a series of AI images promising an Enchanted Garden, an Imagination Lab, a Twilight Tunnel and Captivating Live Entertainment all for the cost of £35 a ticket. However, photos and videos from the event have now gone viral with parents requesting refunds after their kids were left screaming, crying and generally unimpressed.

The actors at the event have also now spoken out about the event and the internet is in a shambles over the whole ordeal.

Willy Wonka Experience memes: The Unknown, Oompa Loompa and all the best reactions. Picture: Warner Bros. Pictures / Alamy Stock Photo, Stuart Sinclair via Facebook

Paul Connell, who played Willy Wonka at the event took to TikTok on Tuesday (Feb 27) to criticise the event organisers. Paul explained: "My heart sank looking around. I just felt sad because I was aware of how many kids were going to be coming through. We were told to hand the kids a couple of jelly beans and a quarter cup of lemonade at the end."

Meanwhile, Kirsty Paterson, who played an Oompa Loompa at the event, told Vulture that the kids and parents at the event were visibly disappointed. She said: "They were quite upset. I think they were confused. But it was more the parents. I just looked at them, and I think they must have known when they looked at me."

Extended footage from the infamous Willy Wonka Experiencepic.twitter.com/2bS5bHXWCh — Culture Crave 🍿 (@CultureCrave) February 29, 2024

Of course, the internet has found a way to make light of the situation. Here are just a few of the funniest memes so far.

The vibes in general were just not good.

Cheap props, scary costumes, only three jelly beans per child....

The Simpsons did it again🫣🫢 pic.twitter.com/F1g8mBUAM5 — bally singh (@putasinghonit) February 28, 2024

No one :



the Glasgow Willy Wonka Experience : pic.twitter.com/aHD8XL8ZV9 — DrHousefromwish🤡 (@jimhalper28) February 28, 2024

Not removing the blame on the event company for the £35 Willy Wonka experience but this was literally the advert on the site you saw before choosing to book pic.twitter.com/fTILnlFVcl — Ｄｅａｎｙ (@dekistorms) February 27, 2024

The Willy Wonka Experience (2024) pic.twitter.com/5Jn7hu4vDL — TRAFON(s Backup Account) (@RiseFallNickBck) February 29, 2024

People can't stop talking about The Unknown.

As well as Willy Wonka and the Oompa Loompa, the event had a character called The Unknown that left kids in tears.

The Babadook stuns at the Glasgow Willy Wonka experience pic.twitter.com/g5zyG8U0DT — Harrison Brocklehurst (@harrisonjbrock) February 28, 2024

the kids at the willy wonka experience when the unknown showed up pic.twitter.com/miDgix90Ws — amber🍉 (@djamesse_) February 29, 2024

“The Unknown” in the Glasgow Willy Wonka experience staffroom pic.twitter.com/gY87OUZLCh — Harrison Brocklehurst (@harrisonjbrock) February 28, 2024

Willy Wonka: we are the music makers, we are the dreamers of dreams.



The Unknown: pic.twitter.com/Lqa7cKNv9N — goofy broad 🇵🇸 (@HANTIFA_) February 28, 2024

And the Academy Award goes to the Oompa Loompa in Willy's Chocolate Experience!

A photo of Kirsty Paterson as the Oompa Loompa has truly broken the internet.

This is how it feels to get a slack notification pic.twitter.com/WRtFEJ7N3c — Rose Dommu (@rosedommu) February 27, 2024

The Oompa Loompa from the knock off Wonka land experience looks like she’s running a literal meth lab and is seriously questioning the life choices up until this point. If you scripted this, I would say it was too on the nose pic.twitter.com/WwkGO8Hjck — Disappointed Optimist (@disappoptimism) February 27, 2024

“I hope this email finds you well.”



How the email found me: pic.twitter.com/ft30HpGEd0 — No Context Brits (@NoContextBrits) February 28, 2024

At least, there were many special guests!

Jason Derulo, Kate Middleton, Lady Gaga, the list goes on!

🚨BREAKING Jason Derulo has fallen down the steps of the Willy Wonka experience in Glasgow pic.twitter.com/WeYwva2EDd — bally singh (@putasinghonit) February 28, 2024

BREAKING: Kate Middleton has been spotted at the Willy Wonka experience in Glasgow pic.twitter.com/R4Nf8HMCrP — Joe ✨ (@balf4our) February 28, 2024

Lady Gaga tried to investigate what happened at the Willy Wonka Experience in Glasgow herself— “I looked for evidence" pic.twitter.com/E3AYAlDBK5 — 𝑆𝐼𝐴𝑁 𝑇𝐻𝑌𝑀𝐸𝑆 🫧 (@SianThymes) February 28, 2024

Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield have reportedly skipped the queue of crying children to get inside the Glasgow Willy Wonka Experience pic.twitter.com/BmebyurYSq — Harrison Brocklehurst (@harrisonjbrock) February 28, 2024

Heidi N Closet has taken a shit in the parking lot of the Willy Wonka experience in Glasgow pic.twitter.com/Ex4TQj5p8F — Joey Nolfi (@joeynolfi) February 29, 2024

Children weren't even allowed a full cup of lemonade.

Please sir, can I have some more!

More and more photos and footage are being shared of the Wonka experience in Glasgow and it’s making me howl louder every time. Not even a full cup of lemonade. pic.twitter.com/nwc9yd9vWT — bally singh (@putasinghonit) February 28, 2024

the children at the Glasgow Willy Wonka experience drinking their quarter can of limeade after seeing The Unknown come out from behind the mirror pic.twitter.com/WjZwThJkmu — david (@dvd_brwn) February 28, 2024

It's actually not too different to the book and movies.

Only Charlie came out of the factory with a positive experience.

To be fair, historically most children on a Willy Wonka tour end up dead, so seeing an underwhelming backdrop for £35 is actually a positive outcome — Ross Sayers (@Sayers33) February 26, 2024

I don’t think people are allowed to complain about a Wonka Experience that sold itself as a day of magical whimsy then delivered uncanny horror beyond comprehension — Fairy Gothmother, MD (@jenny2x4) February 29, 2024

Who would you cast in The Willy's Chocolate Experience: The Movie?

Karen Gillian has already volunteered as tribute!

The first cast for the film adaption of Willy Wonka: The Experience has been revealed:



-Jordan from Big Brother as Wonka

-Nanna Bea as the Oompa Loompas

-No-Face from Spirited Away as Unknown

and Geoff from Corrie reprising his role as an extra from Wonka (2023) pic.twitter.com/ypIxDrNZs9 — Tony (@AntMelia94) February 28, 2024

PLEASE CAST ME IN THIS.



(like a movie based on this story, not the actual thing. Actually, no, either is fine) https://t.co/xqN7bM9upN — Karen Gillan (@karengillan) February 29, 2024

In conclusion...

I think we all want tickets to the Willy Wonka Experience.

the funniest part of the willy wonka thing is that if it reopened this weekend it’d sell more tickets than it ever did — leanne (@fantasy_snack) February 28, 2024

I’ve signed this important petition, will you? pic.twitter.com/JaMJhej92P — ste is petitioning (@chai_ste) February 28, 2024

me at the 97-year-old willy wonka immersive chocolate experience in glasgow where oompa loompas still serve P░U░S░S░Y░I░N░B░I░O the old-fashioned way but they start playing julie ragbeer pic.twitter.com/LEJBy5kagV — ۟ (@ninfologias) February 28, 2024