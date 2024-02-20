TikTok 'Who TF Did I Marry' summary: Reesa Teesa's ex-husband story goes viral

By Katie Louise Smith

Reesa Teesa's 'Who TF Did I Marry' story has gone viral on TikTok. Here's a brief summary, plus all the latest developments.

If you've been on TikTok recently, you might have come across the 50-part viral story titled 'Who TF Did I Marry?'. Here's a summary of what's going on...

In February 2024, TikTok user Reesa Teesa (@reesamteesa) posted a wild, detailed story of her experience dating, marrying and then divorcing a man who she found out had lied to her throughout their entire relationship. She refers to the saga as "the United Nations of red flags."

The 'Who TF Did I Marry?' story, which was posted to TikTok over a 4-day timeframe, is 50 parts long with the majority of the videos being 10 minutes long, bringing the total watch time to well over 7 hours (!).

Reesa has been praised for her bravery, honesty, storytelling and commitment to finishing the full saga. TikTok users have also become obsessed with the story, dissecting it, providing summaries, and commentary in their own ways. It's also been compared to the viral 'Zola' story from 2015.

Now, there's been some developments as users have uncovered the identity of Reesa's ex-husband. Here's everything you need to know about the saga that has taken over TikTok, including a brief summary of Reesa's story.

Reesa Teesa 'Who TF Did I Marry' story goes viral on TikTok. Picture: @reesateesa via TikTok, Thiago Prudêncio/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images

Reesa Teesa's 'Who TF Did I Marry?' story: A summary

Before we get into the brief summary, you should absolutely watch Reesa's original videos to appreciate her honesty, storytelling and the detail in which she explains her situation. You can find all 50 videos on her TikTok account.

In her first 'Intro/Disclaimer' video, Reesa explains that she's telling "the story of how I met, dated, married and divorced a real pathological liar." "I'm going to be truthful, even if it makes me look bad. I'm going to be honest, but I'm also not going to be disrespectful to anyone that was involved," she added.

Reesa then goes on to explain, in full detail, what happened between her and 'Legion', a man who she thought was "the one".

For those that are hearing about the story for the first time but perhaps don't have the time to watch the full thing, here's a very, very brief summary/overview of what happened between Reesa and her ex-husband 'Legion'. (You will need to watch the full series for all the details.)

Reesa met her ex-husband 'Legion' online in March 2020, right before the pandemic. They started dating, quarantined together during the pandemic. Reesa became pregnant during this time, but sadly later miscarried. They began looking for a house together.

When they met, Reesa believed he was the regional manager of a major condiment company who got promoted to VP. He also said he earned a lot of money playing Arena football and had it in an off-shore account.

The couple get married in January 2021, but issues then start to arise when they attempted to put a down payment on a house. Every time they agreed on a house, something falls through. When asked for proof of funds, 'Legion' is unable to provide them.

When Reesa has to run a background check for her new job, she finds out that 'Legion' was using a false social security number. When she gets his real one, she finds out that he is reportedly a former felon who was arrested for trespassing and impersonating an officer. He also lied about his job (he worked in the warehouse, not as the VP or regional manager), and does not have the money he claimed to have.

Reesa also reveals that 'Legion' had showed her screenshots of his alleged bank account and pre-approval letter. These turned out to be false images.

When she began to dig deeper into who 'Legion' was, Reesa contacted 'Legion's ex-wife and discovered that her daughter, who 'Legion' had said had passed away, was actually alive and well.

Reesa also contacted 'Legion's family and found out that none of them speak to him and have all cut ties with him. She discovers the same thing when she speaks to his friends. She believed 'Legion' was talking to them on the phone every day, but later realised he must have been talking to himself the entire time.

Reesa also says that 'Legion' lied about the amount of siblings he had. She found he also had a twin brother who was actually the VP of a company, drove a luxury car and had a big house – all things 'Legion' claimed about himself.

Reesa kicked him out of the house and filed for divorce. 'Legion' continued to contact her, and later ended up in jail after a warrant for his arrest was issued.

Reesa received her final divorce decree, and in December 2021, she moved out of the house. She threatens to file a restraining order against 'Legion' if he ever tried to contact her again. That was the last time she spoke to him.

Reesa ends the story by opening up about the devastating realisations that she had after the situation was over, and reflects on the lies and promises, including all the house viewings, making her test drive brand new cars and planning to take her to London.

She accepts he never loved her, and says the level of cruelty is something that she has never experienced before. She also says that she has made peace with the fact that she will never know everything.

Who is Reesa Teesa's ex-husband from the 'Who TF Did I Marry' story?

Despite purposely never mentioning his name or revealing his identity in her original story, Reesa Teesa's ex-husband has now been uncovered by TikTok users. The man in question has also issued a response to the saga.

The Facebook profile of 'Legion' was found by a TikTok user named Danni (@danni_19) who pieced together details from Reesa's story in order to find him. After garnering quite a bit of backlash for exposing his identity, the man himself, who is actually named Jerome, later confirmed that it was indeed him.

Jerome posted a TikTok video saying Reesa was lying about everything she claimed in her story.

Now that 'Legion's real identity has been shared, Reesa has stated that while she understands that people are curious about who he is, she hopes people won't engage with him, or antagonise him. She also said she wished Danni had given her a heads up before exposing his identity.

