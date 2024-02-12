Taylor Swift 'conspiracy theory' goes viral after Travis Kelce wins Super Bowl with Chiefs

12 February 2024, 18:00

Taylor Swift leads star-studded 2024 Super Bowl spectators

By Katie Louise Smith

People are convinced that Taylor Swift's connection to the number 13 played a huge part in the Chiefs winning the Super Bowl. Here's how.

One thing about Taylor Swift... When the number 13 is involved, she never loses. And if you ever needed anymore proof that the superstar is in fact a sorceress when it comes to that specific number, here's your proof.

Yesterday (Feb 11), the Kansas City Chiefs cruised to a nail-biting victory against the San Francisco 49ers and won the 58th Super Bowl. Patrick Mahomes was named the MVP after an incredible game, and the Chiefs celebrated their back-to-back Super Bowl wins.

Taylor, who is dating Chiefs player Travis Kelce, managed to fly all the way back from her Eras Tour shows in Japan in time to support her boyfriend and the team, and it looks like she brought a seismic amount of good karma with her.

It turns out that the number 13 was present throughout the build up to the game and the game itself. Now, people are joking that Taylor's lucky number 13 helped the Chiefs take the win.

Here's all the major number 13s that played a role in the big game... It is just a coincidence? Or is it fate?

Taylor Swift's lucky number 13 appeared to play a huge part in the Chiefs' Super Bowl win
Taylor Swift's lucky number 13 appeared to play a huge part in the Chiefs' Super Bowl win. Picture: David Eulitt/Getty Images, Michael Owens/Getty Images

Every Taylor Swift '13' easter egg that helped the Chiefs win the Super Bowl

  • Super Bowl Sunday was on 11th February (11 + 2 = 13)
  • It was Super Bowl 58 (5 + 8= 13)
  • It was Taylor's 13th game in attendance.
  • Chiefs won 13 games in 2023 with Travis Kelce playing.
  • The 49ers' name adds up to 13 (4 + 9 = 13)
  • It was 10-3 to the 49ers at halftime, 13 points on the board in total.
  • The Chiefs took the lead for the first time with 13 points.
  • The Chiefs won the game with a 13-play drive.
  • It was their 13th drive of the game.
  • The 49ers were the Number 1 seed, the Chiefs were the Number 3 seed. 1 and 3 together is 13.
  • The game took place at Allegiant Stadium, home of the Las Vegas Raiders, who were picked 13th in the 2024 NFL draft.
  • The flight time from Tokyo to Las Vegas is 13 hours long.
  • If you take 13 away from 100, you get 87... Travis Kelce's jersey number.

Taylor's connection to the number 13 has been well documented since the early days of her career.

Back in 2009, Taylor explained the sorcery in an interview with Jay Leno: "I was born on the 13th, I turned 13 on Friday the 13th, my first album went gold in 13 weeks. Also, my first song that ever went number 1, it had a 13 second intro, I didn't even do that on purpose!"

"And every time I've ever won an award at an award show, I've either been seated in the 13th row, or row M, which is the 13th letter," she continued. "And when I won the Horizon Award at the CMA awards, the producer came up to me when I was sound-checking and he said, "Alright, we're gonna go in 13 seconds!" There are so many numbers!"

"Basically whenever a 13 comes up in my life, it's a good thing," she added.

Shout out the number 13! The sorcery allegations continue!

