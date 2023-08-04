When does Reputation (Taylor's Version) come out? Here's what Taylor Swift has teased so far

By Sam Prance

Everything you need to know about Taylor Swift's Reputation (Taylor's Version) including the release date, easter eggs, vault tracks, news and more.

Swifties assemble! Taylor Swift is now teasing tracks from Reputation (Taylor's Version), but when does the album come out?

Ever since Taylor Swift revealed that she would be rerecording her first six albums to reclaim ownership of her masters, fans have been eager to find out when she will release Reputation (Taylor's Version). As the most recent of the six albums, Taylor legally had to wait until November 2022 before she could record or release Reputation TV but now she is free to drop it.

With Taylor teasing an exclusive snippet of 'Delicate (Taylor's Version)' in The Summer I Turned Pretty season 2, anticipation for Reputation (Taylor's Version) is now sky high. With that in mind, here's everything we know so far about the rerecording including the release date, tracklist, vault tracks, collaborations and more.

When is Reputation Taylor's Version coming out?

Taylor Swift Reputation (Taylor's Version): Release date, easter eggs, vault tracks and news. Picture: Big Machine Records

When is Taylor releasing Reputation Taylor's Version?

With Fearless (Taylor's Version), Red (Taylor's Version) and Speak Now (Taylor's Version) all out in the world, Taylor has just three albums left to drop. Most theories and easter eggs point to Taylor releasing 1989 (Taylor's Version) next but people think that Reputation (Taylor's Version) will be coming soon afterwards with Taylor Swift (Taylor's Version) last.

On August 4th, Taylor debuted an official snippet of 'Delicate (Taylor's Version)' in The Summer I Turned Pretty season 2 episode 6. It's on Prime Video and you can fast forward to 11:56 to hear it in all its glory. In other words, it sounds like Reputation (Taylor's Version) is all recorded and ready to go. Taylor's just waiting for the right time to drop it.

Are there Reputation (Taylor's Version) easter eggs?

Some fans think that Taylor's already started teasing Reputation (Taylor's Version) easter eggs too. First there was the diamond dress at the 2022 MTV VMAs. Fans compared it to Taylor's 'Look What You Made Me Do' bathtub scene. Secondly, she made a reference to Reputation at The Eras Tour on July 1st that felt very Easter eggy.

With theories pointing to 1989 (Taylor's Version) dropping at the end of 2022 or the start of 2023, it's possible that Reputation (Taylor's Version) is coming as soon as mid or late 2023.

the LWYMD bathtub filled with diamonds dress?! and pink VENOM?! get ready for reputation #TaylorsVersion #VMAs pic.twitter.com/wIYJun2NiK — nik (Taylor’s Version) (@cruel_summers) August 29, 2022

🚨| Taylor Swift seemingly teases “reputation (Taylor’s Version)” in her speech before tonight’s first surprise song!



“I started my career 745 years ago… well actually 20… 17 years ago” pic.twitter.com/NhqIGrsWxn — The Eras Tour (@tswifterastour) July 1, 2023

What are the Reputation (Taylor's Version) vault tracks?

At just 15 songs long and the only Taylor Swift album without a deluxe edition or any bonus tracks, it's possible Reputation (Taylor's Version) will have many surprises from the vault in store for us. However, just like the past Taylor's Version albums, Taylor is keeping all vault track details for Reputation close to her chest for now.

After Taylor originally released Reputation, a theory went viral that Taylor had scrapped an entire album called Karma so there's a chance that some Karma tracks will appear on Reputation (Taylor's Version) if the theory is true. However, it's possible that those rumoured songs don't fit in with the vibe of Reputation.

Taylor wrote most of Reputation with Max Martin, Shellback and Jack Anotnoff so it seems likely that most of the vault tracks will have been co-written with them.

What collabs will be on Reputation (Taylor's Version)?

The original version of Reputation contains one collaboration. 'End Game' features Ed Sheeran and Future. With the album being an electropop record with elements of trap, EDM and hip-hop, the collab possibilities are endless.

Taylor is yet to drop any hints on who else will be on Reputation (Taylor's Version) but we'll let you know when we know more.

