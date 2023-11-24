Reputation (Taylor's Version) vault tracks: Song titles, theories and collaboration predictions

By Katie Louise Smith

What songs will be in Taylor Swift's Reputation (TV) vault? And which other artists will appear on them? Here's all the latest theories.

Are you ready for it? Reputation (Taylor's Version) is coming, and a brand new vault is about to be unlocked. But what will be inside? What songs will Taylor include in her Reputation (TV) vault?

Taylor's long awaited fifth re-recorded album is next to be released (if the overwhelming amount of easter eggs are anything to go by) and fans are anticipating a major selection of songs From The Vault.

Taylor's From The Vault songs have become one of the most exciting parts of her re-recording process. With each Taylor's Version album, Taylor has treated Swifties to a handful of brand new tracks that never made it on to those original records. Fearless (TV), Red (TV) and Speak Now (TV) also feature collaborations with other artists, but 1989 (TV) is the only one to be completely solo. Will Reputation (TV) follow suit? Or could fans expect some surprise guests?

Here's everything that Taylor has ever teased about the songs that got cut from Reputation, all the fan theories and what to expect ahead of the Taylor's Version release.

Reputation (Taylor's Version) vault song predictions: What are the vault track titles? Picture: SUZANNE CORDEIRO/AFP via Getty Images, Big Machine Records

Reputation (Taylor's Version) vault tracks: What songs will be released from the vault?

Much like 1989, Taylor has remained fairly tight lipped about the songs that didn't make it onto the original album. Other than the 15 songs that make up the album's track list, there are no other tracks that have been teased by Taylor herself since the release. Reputation doesn't even have a deluxe version. No leaks have ever surfaced online either.

That said, there's a lot of speculation and rumours circulating about what it could include....

How many vault tracks will Taylor Swift's Reputation (Taylor's Version) have? Picture: Getty

'This Is What You Came For'

Right at the top of the list of songs that fans are hoping will be in the Rep (TV) vault is 'This Is What You Came For'.

The 2016 banger featuring Rihanna was released by Calvin Harris, but Taylor actually co-wrote it. (Who could forget the Nils Sjöberg pseudonym saga?!) Taylor and Calvin worked on the song together while they were in a relationship, and her uncredited vocals can be heard on the track.

While Rihanna has never performed the song live, Taylor has actually performed it acoustically twice, both on the piano (in 2016) and the guitar (in 2017). Seeing as she has performed it before, fans are hoping that it might pop up on the Eras Tour at some point, but the fandom is split over whether or not she would record it as a vault track.

When it was confirmed that Taylor had written the lyrics, Calvin took to Twitter to respond to the reports: "I wrote the music, produced the song, arranged it and cut the vocals though. And initially she wanted it kept secret, hence the pseudonym." He also took aim at Taylor and her team over the whole thing.

Taylor's demo version leaked online in early 2023, but we'll have to wait and see if we ever get a studio version.

'I Don't Wanna Live Forever'

Fans are also speculating as to whether or not Taylor will re-record 'I Don't Wanna Live Forever' with Zayn, which the duo released for the Fifth Shades Darker soundtrack.

Taylor has already performed this track on the Eras Tour as a surprise song, and fans are hoping that she and Zayn will team up again to deliver a brand new version.

While she was signed to Big Machine Records at the time, the song was actually released on Republic's label. It's not in the exact same category as her 'stolen' songs, but now that Taylor is signed to Republic herself, there's a possibility that it could appear on Rep (TV) as a bonus vault track.

'Family'

Swifties have long believed that a song called 'Family' was an outtake from the original album. The track was reportedly registered on GEMA and was apparently written by Taylor, Max Martin and Shellback with Oscar Holter. (Holter also joined the trio to write 'Dancing with Our Hands Tied').

It's unclear if this specific song is even real, but fans can probably expect Max Martin and Shellback to have co-written 1 or 2 of the Rep (TV) vault tracks.

When does Reputation (Taylor's Version) come out? Picture: Getty

Reputation (Taylor's Version) collaborations: Who will feature on the vault tracks?

After the surprise reveal that there was no collabs on the 1989 (TV) vault tracks, Swifties are split over whether they think Rep (TV)'s vault will have guests or be completely solo.

If the album does feature collabs, a handful of names have popped up within the fandom. Selena Gomez, Sabrina Carpenter and Lorde have all been part of speculation, but there's only one artist who has been linked to some pretty major easter eggs: Nicki Minaj.

Just before 1989 (Taylor's Version) was set to be released, fans were convinced that Nicki was going to feature on one of the vault tracks. In the build up to the release, Nicki quote tweeted a post that celebrated her and Taylor's chart successes, writing: "Fighting the urge to say Sagittarius tingz right now so bad."

At the 2023 VMAs, Taylor then called Nicki her 'favourite Sagittarius' while accepting an award. Fans thought they were hinting at a 1989 (TV) collaboration, but now the theory has shifted to Rep (TV). Why? Because during that on-stage interaction, Taylor referenced Rep (TV) with both her speech and her outfit on the night.

Watch this space!

Taylor Swift's Reputation (Taylor's Version) vault tracks: Will there be any collaborations? Picture: Getty

Will Max Martin and Shellback produce any Reputation (Taylor's Version) vault tracks?

The original Reputation album featured a handful of producers, including Max Martin and Shellback (who produced nine out of 15 tracks on the album), and Jack Antonoff (who produced the other six with Taylor).

Max Martin and Shellback also previously collaborated with Taylor on Red and 1989, but neither of them have returned in a major way for the re-records. Shellback returned to produce the songs he previously worked on on Red (TV) and 'Wildest Dreams' on 1989 (TV), but Max Martin has not been part of any of the Taylor's Version albums. No exact reason has been given as to why that is, but there's plenty of speculation.

It's unlikely that Max or Shellback will produce any of the Rep (TV) vault tracks. If Taylor releases a vault song that was written during their time working together, they may end up with co-writing credits.

What are you predictions for the Reputation (Taylor's Version) vault? Whatever Taylor surprises us with this time, we're eating it up either way! Let the games begin!

