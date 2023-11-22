Is Reputation Stadium Tour leaving Netflix? Taylor Swift movie reportedly leaving in December

22 November 2023, 14:22

Taylor Swift performs Bigger than the Whole Sky on tour in Rio to honour late fan

By Katie Louise Smith

"Reputation Stadium Tour" is reportedly leaving Netflix on December 30th.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

It might be bad news for all the Swifties who want to stream Taylor Swift's Reputation Stadium Tour... the concert film is reportedly leaving Netflix at the end of December 2023.

If you've been keeping up with Taylor over the past few months, you'll know that the superstar is now gearing up to release the highly anticipated Reputation (Taylor's Version) re-record. The original album was released in 2017, and was accompanied by the Reputation Stadium Tour. At the time, it was Taylor's biggest and highest grossing tour. (The Eras Tour has completely eclipsed it now, though.)

The tour was professionally filmed and turned into a concert film that premiered exclusively on Netflix in 2018. But soon, fans will apparently no longer be able to watch it on the platform.

Here's everything we know about when the Reputation Stadium Tour is reportedly leaving Netflix.

When does the Reputation Stadium Tour leave Netflix?

Why is Taylor Swift's Reputation Stadium Tour leaving Netflix?
Why is Taylor Swift's Reputation Stadium Tour leaving Netflix? Picture: Bob Levey/TAS23/Getty Images for TAS Rights Management, Netflix

A list of Netflix titles – films, TV shows, documentaries and more – that are all scheduled to be removed from the streaming platform at the end of December 2023 has been published. According to several reports, Taylor Swift's Reputation Stadium Tour is amongst them.

According to the list, the Reputation Stadium Tour will reportedly be leaving Netflix on December 30th 2023, exactly five years after it premiered on the platform.

Needless to say, Swifties are absolutely devastated that the concert film may no longer be available to watch whenever they want. Some fans have already cancelled their Netflix subscriptions while others are hoping it appears on a new streaming platform as soon as possible.

Why is the Reputation Stadium Tour leaving Netflix?

Currently, there is no official confirmation about the concert film leaving the platform, where it premiered as a Netflix exclusive event. Nor is there any explanation as to why it's reportedly leaving.

Despite fans speculating that Taylor's Rep Tour movie is leaving Netflix due to Taylor calling out the platform over the sexist joke made in Ginny & Georgia at her expense, it's unlikely that is the reason why.

Other fans have theorised that it's leaving due to the streaming rights expiring, particularly given its departure on the 5 year anniversary of its release. Others also think it could have something to do with the upcoming release of Reputation (Taylor's Version).

We'll just have to wait and see... This article will be updated with more information when it's made available.

Will the Reputation Stadium Tour be added to another streaming service?

If it does end up leaving the platform, it's currently unclear if Taylor will shop the Reputation Stadium Tour to other streaming services but there is a possibility that it could pop up somewhere else in the future.

Taylor is also soon set to begin shopping her Eras Tour concert film to streaming services, following its run in cinemas.

Watch this space!

