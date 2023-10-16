Will Taylor Swift Eras Tour movie be on streaming? Here's everything we know so far

Taylor Swift announces The Eras Tour concert film with trailer

By Katie Louise Smith

Will the Eras Tour be streaming online? Will it be on Netflix? Here's how long Taylor Swift's concert film be in cinemas, and when fans can expect to watch it online.

If you weren't able to get your hands on tickets to Taylor Swift's show-stopping Eras Tour, the second best thing is here to fill the void. The Eras Tour concert film arrived in cinemas on October 13th and fans across the world have been flocking to see it.

The demand to see Taylor's career-spanning show has been huge. According to CNBC, 60% of opening weekend tickets were booked in advance. To put that in perspective, the concert film broke AMC's pre-sale record, which was previously held by Avengers: Endgame. The Eras Tour movie opened to $92.8 million in North America, and $123.5 million globally.

The concert film is set to stay in cinemas for weeks to come, but fans are already desperate to know when it'll be available to watch on streaming services.

Here's everything we know so far about when fans can expect to watch The Eras Tour in the comfort of their own home.

Can you watch Taylor Swift's Eras Tour movie online?

When will Taylor Swift's Eras Tour film be streaming?

There is currently no confirmed date in regards to The Eras Tour being made available to stream online.

According to Taylor's deal with AMC (per Puck News), the Eras Tour concert film will play exclusively in theatres for 13 weeks. After that window has expired, Taylor is free to shop the movie around streaming services and digital platforms.

If Taylor does decide to put it on streaming services as soon as it leaves cinemas, the earliest it could arrive is reportedly January 2024.

However, with the Eras Tour live shows picking back up again in February 2024, it's possible that she may even wait until she has completed the Japan, Singapore, Australia and European dates of the tour before it makes its way to streaming.

At time of writing, the final show of the European leg is set to take place in London, UK on August 17th, 2024. The actual final night is currently scheduled for November 23rd, 2024 in Toronto, Canada.

Of course, all of that is just speculation for now... We'll update this article as soon as Taylor herself or Taylor Nation confirms a streaming date.

Will Taylor Swift's Eras Tour be streaming on Netflix or Disney+? Picture: Getty

Will the Eras Tour film be on Netflix or Disney+?

It's currently unclear what streaming platform The Eras Tour concert film will be released on – if it ever does come to streaming, that is.

As fans know, Taylor has a history with both Netflix and Disney+. Both Miss Americana and the Reputation Stadium Tour were released on Netflix, while Folklore: The Long Pond Studio Sessions was released on Disney+.

However, back in 2021, Taylor publicly called out Netflix while slamming Ginny & Georgia over a line of "lazy, deeply sexist" dialogue in the series about her dating history. It's unclear where Taylor and Netflix's relationship stands.

Due to the huge demand of the Eras Tour film, it's likely that there'll be a huge bidding war amongst the streaming platforms. Amazon Prime Video, Apple TV+ and HBO, amongst others, could also enter the conversation.

We'll update this article as soon as we know more about what streaming platform The Eras Tour will be available to watch on.

For now, you'll have to check your local cinema listings and head to the next screening if you want to catch The Eras Tour on the big screen!

