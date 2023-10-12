Taylor Swift Eras Tour movie: Every song cut from setlist and two surprise songs revealed

By Katie Louise Smith

What songs got cut from the Eras Tour movie? What surprise songs are in the Eras Tour concert film? Here's everything fans have shared from the premiere of Taylor Swift's Eras Tour concert film.

Taylor Swift's Eras Tour concert film is finally here! Last night (Oct 11), Taylor premiered the show-stopping cinematic event in Los Angeles and the reports from the lucky fans who got to attend are in.

Before its release, it was confirmed that the official runtime of the movie would be 2 hours and 45 minutes long – half an hour shorter than the actual Eras Tour show. Fans began to panic about which songs would end up being cut, and now we finally have our answer.

As well as a handful of songs, one speech and one interlude has also been cut from the Eras Tour concert film.

WARNING: For anyone who wants to experience the Eras Tour film without spoilers, stop reading now! This article contains the full list of songs that did and did not make the cut – including the two surprise songs.

Here's everything that got cut from the Eras Tour concert film, plus what ended up staying in, including the surprise songs and who got the '22' hat.

Taylor Swift Eras Tour concert film setlist: What songs got cut? What surprise songs were included? Picture: Taylor Swift Productions, Bob Levey/TAS23/Getty Images for TAS Rights Management

What songs got cut from The Eras Tour movie setlist?

In total, six songs have been cut from the Eras Tour concert film. 'The Archer', 'Cardigan' and 'Wildest Dreams' do not feature in the film. Neither does ''tis the damn season', which was replaced in the setlist during the Los Angeles shows when filming took place. However, 'no body, no crime' – the song that replaced 'tis the damn season' doesn't appear either.

The live performance of 'Long Live' does not feature in the movie, but the Taylor's Version of the song does play over the end credits.

'The Archer'

'No Body, No Crime'

''Tis the damn season'

'Long Live'

'Cardigan'

'Wildest Dreams'

The 'seven' interlude, which plays just before the Folklore section, is also not included in the movie. During the actual Eras Tour show, the lyrics to 'Wildest Dreams' and 'seven' are spoken by Taylor as a poem.

And, if we're taking the surprise songs that she performed on the nights the concert was recorded into account, 'I Can See You', 'Maroon', 'You Are In Love' and 'Death By A Thousand Cuts' also did not make the cut.

What interludes got cut from The Eras Tour movie?

The full interlude reads: "If you wish to romanticise the woman I became / then say you'll remember me / standin' in a nice dress / Starin' at the sunset. Or you could begin at the beginning / And in that case..." Taylor then recites the lyrics to 'seven' before beginning the Folklore section.

What speeches got cut from The Eras Tour movie?

Additionally, fans have reported that the speech Taylor usually gives just before her performance of 'Betty' has also been cut from the film.

The speech, which varies from show-to-show, features Taylor explaining how she loves the idea of men apologising for things, and how that played into the narrative of James apologising to Betty in the song.

Taylor's performances of 'The Archer', 'Cardigan' and 'Wildest Dreams' are among those cut from the Eras Tour movie. Picture: Getty

Eras Tour concert film setlist: What songs does Taylor perform?

So, with 6 songs cut from the list of tracks that Taylor performs on the night, the Eras Tour movie includes 40 songs in total.

Lover: Miss Americana and the Heartbreak Prince, Cruel Summer, The Man, You Need To Calm Down, Lover

Fearless: Fearless, You Belong With Me, Love Story

Evermore: Willow, Marjorie, Champgane Problems, Tolerate It

Reputation: ...Ready For It?, Delicate, Don't Blame Me, Look What You Made Me Do

Speak Now: Enchanted

Red: 22, We Are Never Ever Getting Back Together, I Knew You Were Trouble, All Too Well (10 Minute Version)

Folklore: The 1, Betty, The Last Great American Dynasty, August, Illicit Affairs, My Tears Ricochet

1989: Style, Blank Space, Shake It Off, Bad Blood

Midnights: Lavender Haze, Anti-Hero, Midnight Rain, Vigilante Shit, Bejeweled, Mastermind, Karma

What are the two surprise songs in the Eras Tour movie?

The two surprise songs that made the cut for the concert film are: 'Our Song' and 'You're On Your Own, Kid'

With the inclusion of 'Our Song', the Eras Tour film now officially features songs from all 10 of Taylor's studio albums. There is still no specific section for her debut album on the tour.

The inclusion of 'You're On Your Own, Kid' also makes Midnights the most represented album on the setlist, with 8 songs.

The 'dive' transition that Taylor does after performing the two surprise songs has also remained in the concert film.

Who gets the '22' hat in the Eras Tour concert film?

At every show, Taylor gives away the hat she's wearing when she performs '22' – and the adorable moment has been kept in the concert film.

And the lucky fan who has been chosen for the moment is Bianka Bryant, the daughter of Kobe and Vanessa Bryant who accepted the hat from Taylor on Night 1 of her Los Angeles run.

