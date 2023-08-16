1989 (Taylor's Version) vault tracks: Song titles, theories and collaboration predictions

Selena Gomez posts adorable Taylor Swift tour video with her sister

By Katie Louise Smith

What will Taylor Swift's 1989 (TV) vault tracks be titled? And which other artists will appear on them? Here's all the latest theories.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

1989 szn is almost upon, once again! Taylor Swift has officially confirmed that 1989 (Taylor's Version) is on the way, alongside five brand new songs From The Vault.

The re-record of one of Taylor's biggest and best albums so far is set to be released on October 27th 2023, 9 years to the day since she released the original record. With a confirmed track list containing 21 songs, the likes of 'Blank Space', 'Style', 'Bad Blood' and 'Clean' will all be included alongside the five vault tracks.

Taylor has described the album as her "most FAVORITE re-record I’ve ever done because the 5 From The Vault tracks are so insane." She added that she "can’t believe they were ever left behind."

Of course, thanks to that monumental tease, fans are desperate to hear them and are now theorising as to who she may have collaborated with on them. Jonas Brothers? Harry Styles? Katy Perry? Here's all the latest theories and updates about the 1989 (Taylor's Version) vault tracks...

READ MORE: Taylor Swift fans spot 'emotional' detail in her 1989 Taylor's Version album cover

1989 (Taylor's Version) vault songs: Which artists will collaborate with Taylor? Picture: Republic Records, Jeff Kravitz/TAS23/Getty Images for TAS Rights Management

1989 (Taylor's Version) vault tracks: What songs will be released from the vault?

Taylor has confirmed that there’s five From The Vault tracks that will be added to 1989 (Taylor’s Version). And judging by her tease in her Instagram caption, it sounds like they have the potential to be chart-topping bangers.

Unlike her earlier albums, however, information about any unreleased songs from the 1989 era is thin on the ground. There’s been no leaks, and not many quotes from Taylor herself about songs that were left behind either.

That said, there’s a couple of theories floating around the fandom about what songs the vault could include:

Unused 1989 song written with Diane Warren

Speaking to Billboard on the red carpet at the Grammys in 2014, legendary songwriter Diane Warren teased that she had been writing with Taylor on a "great song". The song never made it on to 1989, but Diane briefly mentioned it again in another interview with Billboard in 2016.

"I know [Swift] likes it, so hopefully it will see the light of day. I know she really likes the song. She didn’t want me to give it away, so hopefully that means she wants it," she said. Could it finally make a reappearance as a vault track?

A possible ‘1989’ title track

Rumours about a song called '1989' have been circulating online for several years, fuelled by a handwritten note featuring some alleged scrapped lyrics. The authenticity of this note has been heavily disputed, however, and there have been claims that it was written by a fan with very similar handwriting to Taylor.

Reports also emerged back in 2014 that she had apparently trademarked the Prince-inspired phrase, 'Party like it’s 1989'.

Taylor Swift announced 1989 (Taylor's Version) on the final night of the Eras Tour's first US leg. Picture: Getty

1989 (Taylor's Version) collaborations: Who will feature on the vault tracks?

If Taylor follows the same/similar collaboration pattern as her three previous re-records, there could be one or two featured artists/bands amongst the 1989 (Taylor’s Version) vault tracks.

The potential collaborators listed below are names that have either popped up in popular fan theories, relate back to the original 1989 era and who Taylor was hanging out with at the time, or just names that fans really want to see Taylor collab with.

Of course, we'll have to wait for Taylor's official confirmation to know for sure who – if anyone! – is featured on the vault tracks. You never know, there might not be any collaborations this time around... Stay tuned.

Jonas Brothers

Now, as wild as this sounds, there’s actually weight to this theory. This one goes all the way back to October 2021, and relates to the same TikTok glitch video from Taylor that hinted at 1989 (Taylor’s Version).

Fans noticed that both Nick and Joe shared TikToks featuring the same glitch as Taylor, and began using Taylor's music on their social media posts. Taylor also commented under one of their TikToks with a pizza emoji, which fans immediately linked back to the pizza on the board of easter eggs she showed off during her interview on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert.

Fans also noted that Nick performed with Taylor as a special guest on The 1989 World Tour. Coincidentally, Joe once shared that 1989 was his favourite Taylor album during a livestream with Sophie Turner.

Could it all just be one elaborate troll from Taylor and the Jo Bros? Or could we soon hear a collab between the artists?

Jonas Brothers feat. Taylor Swift when? pic.twitter.com/RNgYymAPI4 — amber ✨ (@showswithsimone) September 30, 2021

Harry Styles

Let the delusions begin! Long has there been chatter and demand for Taylor and Harry to collaborate on a track. So much so that AI versions of their voices performing 'Style' together continue to go massively viral on social media. (The song is rumoured to be about their previous relationship).

However, as much as fans want to hear it, it's unlikely that a 'Style' remix (if it even exists!) will feature on the album. Taylor has yet to add another artist's vocals onto an actual re-recorded album track as the idea of the project is to record them as close to the original as possible.

And with only five vault songs that she has already said she "can't believe were ever left behind," it doesn't sound like it would be included there either as 'Style' was obviously never left behind.

Then again, you never know. If Taylor and Harry really wanted to break the internet, they could always release it as a single later down the road.

Harry Styles and Taylor Swift spotted chatting to each other at the 2023 Grammys. Picture: Getty

Katy Perry

Could Taylor and Katy collaborate on the album that included the song that was written about their falling out? While 'Bad Blood' will likely remain a solo Taylor song, fans have a long-standing theory that the pair could join forces on one of the unreleased vault tracks.

The two superstars publicly quashed their beef in Taylor's 'You Need To Calm Down' music video when Katy made a brief cameo appearance. Back in 2021, Katy also pondered what it would be like if the two united on a song one day.

The possibility of Katy appearing on a 1989 (Taylor's Version) certainly fits with Taylor's teases about the magnitude of the vault tracks, too. Two queens coming together to maximise their joint pop slay? It will be the literal definition of a Pop Emergency.

"Can you imagine if @taylorswift13 and I work together... what we could do?" - @katyperry



👀👀👀 pic.twitter.com/V0kC0LsDwG — American Idol (@AmericanIdol) March 23, 2021

Selena Gomez

A dream collaboration for the Swifties and the Selenators, tbh. Selena is one of Taylor's besties, was one of the original members of the 1989 squad, and performed with her on Reputation Stadium Tour, The 1989 World Tour and the Speak Now World Tour, and fans have now made several connections to Selena and a possible 1989 (TV) feature – namely her recent Rare Beauty collaboration with the Eras Tour.

Oh, and she wore a baby blue tank top the other day... of course that got fans talking.

Selena Gomez performs with Taylor Swift on The 1989 World Tour. Picture: Getty

Other names that have popped up in conversations amongst Swifties?

Imogen Heap, who co-wrote and co-produced 1989's fan favourite track 'Clean' with Taylor, posted an Instagram Story hinting that she was back in the studio "working on a little rework of a certain song for a certain artist." Fans immediately assumed that she was working with Taylor again on 'Clean (Taylor's Version'), but others also hoped she would be collaborating on another track with Taylor, too.

Lorde, Halsey and The 1975 have also been mentioned in theories, with fans relating them to key moments during the original 1989 era and performances by Taylor in the years following.

Who are your top 3 predictions for Taylor's 1989 (Taylor's Version) collaborations? Do you think she'll have any at all?

Read more about Taylor Swift here: