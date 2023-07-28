Is Taylor Swift releasing an Eras Tour documentary? Here's what we know so far

By Katie Louise Smith

Will Taylor Swift release an Eras Tour concert film? Or maybe even a behind-the-scenes tour documentary? Fans hope so.

With the U.S. leg of Taylor Swift's Eras Tour coming to an end, and the international shows about to begin, Swifties are now speculating that Taylor could be planning a concert film or maybe even a tour documentary...

The Eras Tour is a showcase of Taylor's incredible discography, and a celebration of the superstar reclaiming her own music. The actual show is a feat in itself too – over three hours long, with 45 songs including two surprise songs every single night.

It's her biggest and best tour yet and it's clear that a lot of thought, heart and preparation has gone into the making of it. Understandably, fans are desperate to get a behind-the-scenes glimpse at how it was all pulled together.

Speculation about a tour documentary – or at least a professionally filmed concert movie – is at an all time high thanks to a TikTok video that popped up on Taylor's account. Various fan-made 'A Long Time Coming' posters have also fuelled hopes about a possible doc, too.

Will Taylor Swift release an Eras Tour documentary or movie?

Taylor just randomly posted this video on Instagram and TikTok🤨 Tour documentary coming soon??? #TSTheErasTour pic.twitter.com/lOYCfLiwoF — Taylor Swift: Eras Tour (@TS13ontour) July 21, 2023

So far, nothing has been confirmed by Taylor or her team in regards to a tour documentary or a concert film for The Eras Tour.

However, considering that her last two tours (The 1989 World Tour and the Reputation Stadium Tour) were both filmed and turned into concert movies, it's highly likely that the record-breaking world tour will also have its own concert film too.

While fans will obviously be over the moon to have the opportunity to re-live or watch the Eras Tour for the first time via a possible concert film, the demand for a full behind-the-scenes documentary on how she pulled it all together is also growing.

How did Taylor go about selecting the songs for the setlist? How did she decide what era to start with, and what order the rest of them would be in? What's the thought process behind which surprise songs she chooses for each night? How does she prepare before taking to the stage for over 3 hours?

The costumes, the staging, the dancers... The weather troubles! The Ticketmaster disaster! The crowds gathering outside the stadium to experience the show!

if there’s no “The Making Of Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour” documentary what’s the point 😭 i need to know how she chose the setlist and the dancers and the costumes and what she thought about the tickets — shannon 💟 (DROP EVERYTHING NOW ERA) (@holygroundsound) July 21, 2023

When will Taylor Swift's Eras Tour concert film be released?

If Taylor is planning to release a concert film or a behind-the-scenes documentary on how the unforgettable tour came together, it likely won't be released until after the tour is finished.

At time of publication, the final tour date schedule for The Eras Tour is in London, UK on August 17th 2024.

For reference, the Reputation Stadium Tour concert film was released on Netflix just over one month (Dec 31 2018) after the tour ended (Nov 21 2018). The actual filmed performance that was used for the film was recorded in October 2018.

For both The 1989 World Tour and the Reputation Stadium Tour, fans who attended were informed in advance that the show was being professionally recorded.

So, to recap: Nothing has been confirmed by Taylor yet. But watch this space – we'll update this article as soon as more information is revealed.

