Who are Taylor Swift's I Can See You lyrics about? The explicit meaning explained

7 July 2023, 09:43

Taylor Swift teases Mine (Taylor’s Version)

By Sam Prance

In 'I Can See You', Taylor Swift fantasises about what it would be like to touch someone she has an electrifying crush on.

Taylor Swift fans are living for her 'I Can See You (Taylor's Version) (From the Vault)' lyrics but who and what are they about?

Taylor Swift has officially released Speak Now (Taylor's Version) alongside six previously unreleased songs from the vault. As well as her collaborations with Hayley Williams ('Castles Crumbling') and Fall Out Boy ('Electric Touch'), Taylor has released four brand new solo songs that she originally wrote for Speak Now back in 2010 but decided not to release at the time.

In particular, Swifties are loving 'I Can See You'. Just like 'Dress' and 'False God', 'I Can See You' sees Taylor embrace her sultrier side and it might be her horniest song to date. Here's the meaning behind Taylor's 'I Can See You' lyrics explained.

Are Taylor Swift's I Can See You lyrics about Taylor Lautner?

Taylor Swift I Can See You lyrics: The meaning explained
Taylor Swift I Can See You lyrics: The meaning explained. Picture: Republic Records, Kevin Winter/ACMA2011/Getty Images for ACM

What are Taylor Swift's I Can See You lyrics about?

In 'I Can See You', Taylor woos a crush. She sings: 'You brush past me in the hallway / And you don't think I, I, I can see ya, do ya? / I’ve been watchin' you for ages / And I spend my time tryin' not to feel it' and 'But what would you do if I went to touch you now? / What would you do if they never found us out? / What would you do if we never made a sound?'

Taylor gets even more explicit about her sexual desires in the chorus. She adds: "’Cause I can see you waitin' down the hall for me / And I could see you up against the wall with me / And what would you do? / I could see you throw your jacket on the floor / I could see you make me want you even more. Baby, if you only knew / That I can see you."

Essentially, Taylor is infatuated with someone and she's telling them exactly what she wants to do with them.

Taylor Swift - I Can See You (Taylor’s Version) (From The Vault) (Lyric Video)

Who are Taylor Swift's I Can See You lyrics about?

Taylor is yet to discuss who the song may be about but, given that she wrote it when she was 19, it likely refers to a guy she had a crush on at the time. The song could be inspired by any of the boys Taylor writes about on Speak Now but, based on, context clues, fans think 'I Can See You' could be about Taylor Lautner who she wrote 'Back to December' about.

In the second verse, Taylor sings: "And we kept everything professional / But something's changed—, it's something I, I like / They keep watchful eyes on us so / It's best that we move fast and keep quiet." Taylor and Taylor Lautner would have had to be "professional" on the set of their film Valentine's Day and "watchful eyes" could refer to the paparazzi.

Reacting to the song, one fan tweeted: "so we can all agree i can see you is about taylor lautner right…" Another wrote: "in my mind, I CAN SEE YOU is all about Taylor Lautner!!!!"

Others simply, freaked out over how adult the song is. A person wrote: "taylor did andrea make you take i can see you off speak now be honest."

As it stands, Taylor is yet to speak about 'I Can See You'. We shall update you if and when she does.

Taylor Swift - 'I Can See You' lyrics

INTRO
Uh-uh, uh, uh

VERSE 1
You brush past me in the hallway
And you don't think I, I, I can see ya, do ya?
I’ve been watchin' you for ages
And I spend my time tryin' not to feel it

PRE-CHORUS
But what would you do if I went to touch you now?
What would you do if they never found us out?
What would you do if we never made a sound?

CHORUS
’Cause I can see you waitin' down the hall for me
And I could see you up against the wall with me
And what would you do? Baby, if you only knew
That I can see you

POST-CHORUS
Uh-uh, uh, uh

VERSE 2
And we kept everything professional
But something's changed—, it's something I, I like
They keep watchful eyes on us so
It's best that we move fast and keep quiet
You won't believe half the things I see inside my head
Wait 'til you see half the things that haven't happened yet

PRE-CHORUS
And what would you do if I went to touch ’ya now?
What would you do if they never found us out?
What would you do if we never made a sound?

CHORUS
’Cause I can see you waitin' down the hall for me
And I could see you up against the wall with me
And what would you do? Baby, if you only knew, oh-oh, oh, oh
Yeah, I could see you throw your jacket on the floor
I could see you make me want you even more
What would you do? Baby, if you only knew
That I can see you

POST-CHORUS
Oh-oh, oh, oh

BRIDGE
I can see you in your suit and your neck-tie
Passed me a note saying, "Meet me tonight"
Then we kissed and you know I won’t ever tell, yeah
And I could see you being my addiction
You can see me as a secret mission (A secret mission)
Hide away and I will start behaving myself
Uh-uh, uh, uh
Oh-oh, oh, oh

CHORUS
I can see you waitin' down the hall for me
And I could see you up against the wall with me
And what would you do? Baby, if ya only knew
And I could see you throw your jacket on the floor
I could see you make me want you even more
What would you do? Maybe if you only knew
That I can see you, oh, I can see you

OUTRO
Oh, I see you, I see you, baby
I see you
(I-I, I, I) I see you, I see you, baby
Oh, baby

