Taylor Swift Speak Now release time: Here's what time Taylor's Version comes out in your country

Taylor Swift teases Mine (Taylor’s Version)

By Katie Louise Smith

Speak Now (Taylor's Version) will be released on Friday 7th July. Here's when it comes out in your country.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

It's finally time. Taylor Swift is now just hours away from releasing the long-awaited Speak Now (Taylor's Version) but what time does it come out where you live?

Speak Now was originally released way back in 2010 as Taylor's third studio album, and now it's about to become her third re-released album. The re-release includes new versions of some of Taylor's most beloved and best written songs, including 'Enchanted', 'Dear John' and 'Better Than Revenge'. Speak Now (TV) will also be solely written by Taylor, with no other writing credits included.

READ MORE: Who did Taylor Swift write Enchanted about?

Of course, with anticipation at an all time high, Swifties around the world cannot wait to hear Taylor's own versions of the iconic tracks, alongside the six new vault songs (one featuring Fall Out Boy and one featuring Hayley Williams).

So, for those looking to set their alarms so they can be amongst the first to listen, here's exactly when Speak Now (Taylor's Version) is set to drop in your country.

What time is Speak Now (Taylor's Version) released?

Taylor Swift Speak Now release time: Here's what time Taylor's Version comes out in your country. Picture: Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Netfilx, Republic Records

What time does Speak Now (Taylor's Version) come out?

After a brief error on the Spotify countdown, Taylor Nation have now confirmed that Speak Now (Taylor's Version) is expected to drop on Friday 7th July at midnight EST (00:00 AM EST). This means that it will drop simultaneously for everyone, but the exact time will be different depending on where you are in the world.

Here's when Speak Now (Taylor's Version) is released in your country:

United States (PST) - 9:00 PM

United States (EST) - 12:00 AM

Canada - 12:00 AM (Toronto), 9:00 PM (Vancouver)

Brazil (Rio De Janiero) - 1:00 AM

Argentina (Buenos Aires) - 1:00 AM

United Kingdom (GMT) - 5:00 AM

Europe (Central European Time) - 6:00 AM

South Africa (Cape Town, Central Africa Time) - 6:00 AM

India (New Delhi) - 9:30 AM

Indonesia (Jakarta) - 11:00 AM

Philippines (Manila) - 12:00 PM

China - 12:00 PM (Beijing, Shanghai)

Hong Kong - 12:00 PM

Singapore - 12:00 PM

Australia - 12:00 PM (Perth), 2:00 PM (Sydney)

Japan (Tokyo) - 1:00 PM

New Zealand (Auckland) - 4:00 PM

For the full list of cities across the world, find your exact release time here.

Taylor Swift performs Enchanted from Speak Now on The Eras Tour. Picture: Getty

Speak Now (Taylor's Version) tracklist: How many From The Vault songs are on the album?

Alongside the 14 tracks that were first released on the standard version of Speak Now back in 2010, Taylor has included two songs from the deluxe edition ('Ours' and 'Superman') and six brand new songs from the vault – one featuring Fall Out Boy and one featuring Hayley Williams.

The acoustic versions of 'Back To December' and 'Haunted' that featured on the 2010 deluxe edition have not been included on the re-release. Neither has 'If This Was a Movie', which Taylor instead released as part of a streaming compilation titled The More Fearless (Taylor's Version) Chapter.

As a result, every single song that features on Speak Now (Taylor's Version) was written solely by Taylor herself.

Mine Sparks Fly Back To December Speak Now Dear John Mean The Story of Us Never Grow Up Enchanted Better Than Revenge Innocent Haunted Last Kiss Long Live Ours Superman Electric Touch (ft. Fall Out Boy) When Emma Falls In Love I Can See You Castles Crumbling (ft. Hayley Williams) Foolish One Timeless

See you on July 7th at midnight EST sharp so we can all blast 'Better Than Revenge (Taylor's Version)' at once.

Read more Taylor Swift news here: