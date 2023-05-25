Taylor Swift's collab with Ice Spice sparks debate following Matty Healy comments

By Sam Prance

Matty Healy, who Taylor Swift is reportedly dating, recently came under fire for offensive comments about Ice Spice.

Taylor Swift is dividing fans after announcing a collab with Ice Spice after Matty Healy was called out for remarks about her.

Yesterday (May 24), Taylor Swift revealed that she would be releasing a new remix of her song 'Karma' with Ice Spice. Taking to Instagram, the 33-year-old wrote: "I’m a massive fan of this brilliant artist and after getting to know her I can confirm: she is THE ONE to watch. So delighted to say that 'Karma' featuring the incredible @icespice will be out TOMORROW night".

The news comes shortly after Taylor Swift's rumoured boyfriend The 1975's Matty Healy came under fire for comments he made about Ice Spice's ethnicity. While many fans are excited for the remix, others are calling out Taylor for choosing to work with Ice Spice so soon after Matty's controversy.

Taylor Swift's Karma remix with Ice Spice sparks debate following Matty Healy comments. Picture: Lester Cohen/Getty Images for Universal Music Group, Kevin Mazur/WireImage, Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images

In February, Matty Healy faced backlash after his appearance on The Adam Friedland Show podcast. In the episode, Matty said that he had sent DMs to Ice Spice. Matty and both of the hosts then began speculating about Ice Spice's race. Adam Friedland and Nick Mullen suggested that Ice Spice is Inuit or Chinese and did multiple problematic accents.

In the podcast, Matty can be heard laughing in response to Adam and Nick's comments. When Matty was asked, "So you slide into her DMs and ask ‘What are you? A fucking Eskimo or something?’", Matty replied: "Yeah, that's what I was like." Ice Spice is actually from the Bronx and is of Dominican and Nigerian descent.

Matty has since apologised for his comments but people are now questioning if Taylor knows what Matty said and if there are any ulterior motives behind her working with Ice Spice. One person tweeted: "Do Ice Spice know that Taylor’s new boyfriend literally made racist comment and bodyshamed her?"

Another wrote: "So Taylor is going to sing “karma is my boyfriend” knowing what her boyfriend said about Ice Spice on a song with Ice Spice?"

Others have defended Taylor and suggested that Ice Spice clearly wanted to work with her otherwise she wouldn't be doing the remix. One person tweeted: "if ice spice had ANY problem with taylor, she could've easily requested to scrap the collab or removed entirely. i need y'all to start working towards understanding the concept of "the real world"".

Someone else added: "This whole Matty-Taylor thingy is making me realize how easy is to spread misinfo on internet. He's still problematic and I don't support it but I'm just finding out half of the things people are saying about him aren't even true? He didn't even make the ice spice comments?"

Ice Spice has also reacted to Taylor's post announcing the collab by tweeting: "sweetest person ever thank u sm 😍💜i love yuuuu".

As it stands, Taylor is yet to discuss her collab with Ice Spice further. We shall update you if she does.

