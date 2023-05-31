Taylor Swift fans are wearing adult diapers to the Eras Tour so they don't miss any songs

By Katie Louise Smith

"The amount of stress and time it took me to get Taylor Swift tickets, I will be getting an adult diaper. Because I'm not missing a minute of it."

Question for the audience: Would you wear an adult diaper to a three-hour concert in order to not miss a single song? Well, it seems like some Taylor Swift fans are doing exactly that.

In case you haven’t been keeping up with Taylor and her mammoth Eras Tour, the superstar performs a whopping 44 songs from her impressive discography each night, with the show running for just over three hours.

And with three hours of non-stop bangers, bops and ballads, any time spent queuing for the toilet could mean you’ll miss at least one song on the setlist. The solution? Adult diapers, apparently.

Taylor Swift fans are avoiding toilet queues with adult diapers. Picture: Christopher Polk/Penske Media via Getty Images, via TikTok

TikTok user @madelinedolaway recently went viral on the app after posting a video of herself attempting to put one on underneath her golden Fearless-themed outfit.

And it turns out there’s a quite a few Swifties who have deployed the very same tactic for the show – just in case.

Another user wrote: "No one knows I'm wearing a diaper for this," alongside a clip of them in their seat. (They later revealed they were joking in the comments.)

Back in March another TikToker shared a video and wrote: "The amount of stress and time it took me to get Taylor Swift tickets, I will be getting an adult diaper. Because I'm not missing a minute of it."

Surviving The Great War (of Ticketmaster) and then missing 'All Too Well (10 Minute Version) (Taylor’s Version) [From The Vault]' because you needed to pee? Couldn't be me!

The reaction to the ‘Diapers For Swift’ movement have been mixed. While some people are hailing the move as the highest form of "Swiftie dedication", others aren’t quite convinced.

And for those worried about the long queues for the loos during the show, fans have been reassuring others that there’s no need to worry.

"Bestie I was at eras there was PLENTY of time to go to the restroom PLENTY," one user said. Another added: "The bathrooms are emptyyyyy during the show, we sprinted, went, sprinted back and missed like 1/3 of a song we were okay missing."

So, choose your Eras Tour loo break wisely!

