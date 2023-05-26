The Little Mermaid's Halle Bailey and Jonah Hauer-King reveal their favourite scenes of each other | PopBuzz Meets

By Sam Prance

No one stans Halle Bailey in The Little Mermaid more than Jonah Hauer-King.

Can't get enough of The Little Mermaid actors Halle Bailey and Jonah Hauer-King and how adorable their friendship is? Well the two stars have just revealed their favourite scenes of each other's in the movie and what they say will melt your heart.

If you've watched Disney's new live action version of The Little Mermaid, you will already know that Halle Bailey and Jonah Hauer-King nail the roles of Ariel and Prince Eric. From their incredible singing to their undeniable on screen chemistry, it's impossible to imagine anyone else playing the beloved fairytale couple. Seriously, their performances are perfect.

Now, Halle and Jonah have both proved that they are each other's biggest fans in a brand new interview with PopBuzz.

The Little Mermaid's Halle Bailey and Jonah Hauer-King reveal their favourite scenes of each other | PopBuzz Meets. Picture: PopBuzz / Disney via Alamy

When PopBuzz asked Halle and Jonah what their favourite moments of each other's are in the films, the pair were quick to answer.

First of all, Jonah immediately said: "I 100% know mine. It was when Halle does the iconic rock moment where she's got the waves going behind her and she's singing the beautiful song. I was there on the beach just having a nice time, chilling out and watching her do it was just unbelievable. It was very moving." No. I'm not crying you are.

Halle then added: "I would definitely have to say Jonah's song 'Wild Uncharted Waters'. First of all, I love that song. Alan and Lin did a beautiful job writing it and even though it's a new song, it still feels so special and just as important as the other ones and Jonah's performance in it is just incredible."

She ended by saying: "I know people when they see that are just gonna be stunned cause I was for sure."

Watch the video at the top of the page to see their comments.

Halle Bailey, Jonah Hauer-King, 'The Little Mermaid' (2023). Photo credit: Disney. Picture: Alamy

It's official. Halle and Jonah are the cutest on screen duo of all time.

