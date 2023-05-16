Taylor Swift fan reveals why Taylor stopped to shout at security guard mid-song

By Katie Louise Smith

The reason why Taylor Swift shouted at a security guard on stage during her Eras Tour show in Philadelphia has been finally revealed.

During her second show of the weekend in Philadelphia, PA (May 13), Taylor went viral after defending a fan against a security guard... while she was in the middle of performing 'Bad Blood'.

Hundreds of fans in attendance managed to catch the moment on camera, showing Taylor walking over to the side of the stage to call out the security guard mid-song, without missing a single beat.

"She's fine!" Taylor shouts just before the chorus kicks in, adding: "She wasn’t doing anything!" As she continues to perform, she realises the security guard is still acting up so she walks back over and shouts "Hey, Stop! Stop!"

The whole thing was also captured on the stadium's big screens, prompting the 70,000 Swifties in the crowd (along with the thousands of people standing outside) to wonder what had happened.

Not sure what happened during Bad Blood but it was enough Taylor needed to get involved… #erastour #taylorswift #tserastourphilly pic.twitter.com/JcJMmi0dOJ — Nicolle Bradford (@NicolleBradford) May 14, 2023

Fans have applauded Taylor for defending the fan, and some have hopped online to share what was happening at the show with the security surrounding the stage.

Neither Taylor nor Taylor’s team have responded to the viral moment yet, but another fan who was sitting on the opposite side of the diamond stage has claimed that security reportedly "kept putting their hands on us to physically push us off of the barricade instead of just telling us to move."

taylor was yelling at a security guard because they fully kept putting their hands on us to physically push us off of the barricade instead of just telling us to move — cheyenne (@jackandtaylor) May 14, 2023

Shortly after the videos of Taylor went viral, TikTok user Caitlin Gabell shared a video of her friend where she revealed that she was "the girl that Taylor talked to last night."

She claimed a security guard had been "harassing" her group whenever they touched the barricade rail or tried to dance. "Taylor noticed that I was having fun and that he didn't like it," she said in the video. "And she didn't like it, and he basically got escorted out and then they offered us free tickets for tonight."

"It wasn't this big crazy thing, it was just a bunch of girls having a good time and he didn't want us to have fun," she continued.

And there you have it! It was just a group of Swifties just trying to have a good time at the barricade! Shout out to Taylor for defending her fans!

