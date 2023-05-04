Queen Charlotte cast reveal which scene they were most nervous to film | PopBuzz Meets

Queen Charlotte's India Amarteifio & Corey Mylchreest Interview Each Other | Bridgerton

By Sam Prance

India Amarteifio and Corey Mylchreest also let slip their first impressions of each other and if they ever stole anything on set.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Queen Charlotte stars India Amarteifio and Corey Mylchreest have let slip which scenes they were the most nervous to film.

Bridgerton's highly-anticipated spin-off Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story is finally out and it doesn't disappoint. Set years before the events of Bridgerton, the new series is a historical reimagining of Queen Charlotte and King George's love story. Just like the main series, Queen Charlotte is filled with romance, drama, scandal and plenty of steamy sex scenes.

To celebrate the release of Queen Charlotte, we got India Amarteifio (Queen Charlotte) and Corey Mylchreest (King George) to interview each other. The duo reveal everything from their first impressions of each other to what they stole on set.

READ MORE: Bridgerton season 3: Release date, cast, spoilers and what happens next

Queen Charlotte cast reveal which scene they were most nervous to film | PopBuzz Meets. Picture: PopBuzz

When asked by India what Queen Charlotte scene he was the most nervous to film, Corey said: "The scene on the first day. I take Charlotte to Buckingham House, like 50 extras, 16 horses, a carriage, an entire palace, Blenheim Palace, even talking about it now, wow, I can feel nervous. That was a lot."

India then revealed hers by adding: "Probably a scene in the end of episode 3. There's a big scene that you were in, and you were nervous but I was also nervous, cause I knew it was a big scene for you and I wanted to get my lines right."

Elsewhere, the pair discussed their first impressions of each other. Corey said that he was distracted because India has just read with a man who was "Prince Charming embodied". He thought he wouldn't get the part.

Meanwhile, India joked: "My first impressions of Corey were pleasant. You seemed prepared and then we did the chemistry read and I realised it was all a lie."

India and Corey also confess what they stole on set and a whole lot more. To find out exactly what India and Corey say, watch the video above.

Read more Bridgerton news here: