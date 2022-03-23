Bridgerton season 3: Release date, cast, spoilers and what happens next

By Katie Louise Smith

Bridgerton season 3 has already been renewed at Netflix. Here's everything we know so far.

Great news, readers! Bridgerton season 2 may be upon us but Netflix has already confirmed that Bridgerton season 3 is officially in the works.

Bridgerton took Netflix by storm when it first dropped in 2020, and the series quickly became the most-watched Netflix series of all time (before Squid Game took the crown). Now it's back for more with Jonathan Bailey's Anthony Bridgerton and Simone Ashley's Kate Sharma taking centre stage.

The Netflix series, which is based on Julia Quinn's popular book series, follows the same narrative within the novels, with each season telling the love story of each of the eight Bridgerton siblings. Bridgerton season 3, if it stays the same as the books, will focus on Benedict Bridgerton.

Here's what we know about the series so far, including the possible release date, the cast and what to expect from Benedict's story.

What happens in Bridgerton season 3?

Bridgerton season 3: Here's what happens next. Picture: Netflix

When will Bridgerton season 3 be released?

Speaking to PopBuzz on the red carpet at the world premiere for Bridgerton season 2, executive producer Shonda Rhimes teased that fans may not be waiting that long to see Bridgerton return to their screens.

"We're already working on season 3," Rhimes teased, "so we can have a shorter time between seasons."

Bridgerton season 2 arrived on Netflix fifteen months after the release of season 1. Production on season 2 began in March 2021 and filming wrapped in November that same year, with the cast and crew having to contend with pandemic delays. Season 2 eventually arrived on Netflix four months later, in March 2022.

Based on Shonda Rhimes' comments, it sounds like fans may see Bridgerton season 3 by early 2023 at the latest.

When does Bridgerton season 3 start filming?

Bridgerton season 3 is set to start filming at some point in the summer of 2022, as confirmed by both Nicola Couglan and Rhimes. No other details have been revealed about production just yet but expect to hear news in the coming months as the cast begin to return to work.

How many episodes will there be in Bridgerton season 3?

Much like season 1 and 2, Bridgerton season 3 will likely feature 8 episodes, all around one hour long. Plenty of time to fall in love with the next Bridgerton couple set to take our screens!

WARNING: Spoilers ahead for Bridgerton season 3 and the third Bridgerton book!

Bridgerton season 3 plot: Who is the third Bridgerton book about?

If the series continues to follow the narrative of the Bridgerton book series, Bridgerton season 3 will centre on Benedict Bridgerton and his quest to track down Sophie Beckett, a girl he meets at a masquerade ball.

The third book, titled 'An Offer From A Gentleman', follows a Cinderella-type storyline with Benedict falling for Sophie, the illegitimate daughter of the Earl of Penwood. When the earl dies, his wife Araminta finds out she'll get more money if she continues to keep step-daughter Sophie under her roof, so she puts her to work and keeps her there. A chance encounter with Benedict at a masquerade party then changes the course of Sophie's life.

Seeing as Bridgerton season 1 and season 2 have deviated slightly from the books, it's possible that season 3 will also make some considerable changes to the storyline.

It's also possible that Bridgerton season 3 could start teasing the fan-favourite romantic pairing of Penelope Featherington and Colin Bridgerton too. We'll have to stay tuned to find out!

Who will be in the Bridgerton season 3 cast?

Bridgerton season 3 will see many of the main cast return but a few faces might be less prominent than in season 1 and season 2.

Luke Thompson (Benedict), Luke Newton (Colin), Claudia Jessie (Eloise), Ruby Stokes (Francesca), Will Tilston (Gregory) and Florence Hunt (Hyacinth) will all likely return as the Bridgerton siblings. Ruth Gemmell, who plays Violet Bridgerton, will also be back.

The Featheringtons will also return for more chaos, which means we'll see Nicola Coughlan (Penelope), Polly Walker (Portia), Bessie Carter (Prudence) and Harriet Cains (Philippa) back in action. And of course, Adjoa Andoh (Lady Danbury) and Golda Rosheuvel (Queen Charlotte) will also be back. Dame Julie Andrews will also likely return as the voice of Lady Whistledown.

It's currently unclear if Phoebe Dynevor will come back for a third time as Daphne Bridgerton. Regé-Jean Page will also likely not return for a cameo as Simon Basset, the Duke of Hastings.

Will Kate and Anthony be in Bridgerton season 3?

It's possible that Anthony and Kate will appear briefly in the next season, but much like Phoebe Dynevor and Regé-Jean Page, Jonathan Bailey and Simone Ashley will now hand over the lead roles to the couple that takes centre stage in season 3.

Seeing as Phoebe returned as Daphne for a few episodes of season 2, it's possible that fans may get to see another glimpse of Jonathan and Simone's Anthony and Kate.

For her part, Simone has said that she'd love to come back for a small appearance, but it's yet to be confirmed if she'll return. Telling Glamour, Simone said: "The special thing about Bridgerton is that each season is dedicated to a certain love story, but I think Kate and Anthony are such a fan favourite and an amazing duo together that a small appearance would be lovely."

