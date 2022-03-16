Bridgerton's Jonathan Bailey reveals surprising tools used to film sex scenes

By Jazmin Duribe

"If there are two people doing a sex scene, the rule is they must have three barriers separating them."

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Jonathan Bailey has just revealed how they filmed the sex scenes in Bridgerton season 2 and somehow it involves a netball…?

If season 1 of the steamy Netflix series is anything to go by, we're going to be seeing a lot more of Jonathan this time round. The actor plays resident heartthrob Viscount Anthony Bridgerton and season 2 will see him on the hunt for a wife. However, he quickly lands himself in a love triangle involving sisters Edwina Sharma (Charithra Chandran) and Kate Sharma (Simone Ashley).

A messy love triangle can only mean one thing: lots of intimate scenes are coming. Like with season 1 and on other Netflix shows, there's an intimacy coordinator on hand to make sure that all the sex scenes are perfectly choreographed, well-rehearsed and everyone on set is comfortable. Lizzy Talbot has confirmed she's the intimacy coordinator for season 2 after working on the first series.

READ MORE: This is how they filmed Bridgerton's sex scenes

Bridgerton's Jonathan Bailey reveals surprising tools used to film sex scenes. Picture: Alamy, Netflix via Alamy

Now in a new interview with Radio Times, Jonathan has revealed the "new tricks" being used on the show to make sure the sex scenes are as realistic as possible. "It’s amazing how that whole industry has just come on, even in a year. There are new tricks to the trade – little cushions – and it’s amazing what you can do with a half-inflated netball," he explained.

"If there are two people doing a sex scene, the rule is they must have three barriers separating them and there are certain acts where a half-inflated netball can allow for movement without having to connect physically."

Jonathan then confessed that although the situation is a little awkward, it has provided some hilarious moments on set. He added: "It’s pretty silly really and we have some hilarious moments, but it makes it less awkward."

Jonathan Bailey on Lorraine. Picture: ITV

Although Jonathan will take on a bigger role in season 2, we've already seen him in 'action' in Bridgerton season 1. Not to mention there's that viral photo of him having makeup applied to his behind… (apparently, that's called "fluffing" in the biz.)

He told Lorraine Kelly in 2021: "That was my first scene, funnily enough you’ve blurred out a bit of bum that makes it look like she’s painted over it. You pull down your breeches, it's an incredibly safe set, we had an intimacy coordinator which meant doing any sex scenes was really empowered, the women felt really safe with the man which is really important and in turn you feel safe.

"But, there is a moment and when they go, 'Can you lower the breeches,' and I lowered the breeches for the first time they said: 'Can we call in makeup?' It was just a shine of the botty."