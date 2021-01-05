Bridgerton season 2: Here's what happens next

By Sam Prance

Everything you need to know about Bridgerton season 2 including the release date, cast, trailer, plot and more.

Bridgerton is the moment. Ever since the hit drama came out, fans have been obsessed with it and desperate for season 2.

Bridgerton season 1 tells the story of Daphne Bridgerton and her romance with Simon, the Duke of Hastings. Despite a marriage proposal from Prince Frederick of Prussia, Daphne (Phoebe Dynevor) has her heart set on Simon (Regé-Jean Page). As the season progresses, their love is tested, all the while unknown columnist Lady Whistledown gossips about their romance.

People already want to know what's next for them but fans may be disappointed to hear that season 2 will likely focus on a whole new set of characters. With that in mind, here's all the key Bridgerton season 2 information we know so far.

When is Bridgerton season 2 coming out?

Bridgerton season 2: Release date, cast, plot and trailer. Picture: Netflix

Will there be a Bridgerton season 2 on Netflix?

As it stands, Bridgerton hasn't officially been renewed for a second season but that's not a bad sign. Netflix tend to wait for a few months before renewing their shows and they've already revealed that Bridgerton is one of their Top 5 most popular original programmes to date. Whats on Netflix has also reported that production on season 2 is due to start in March.

As for a release date, Netflix usually operate on yearly cycles. So season 2 could come out as soon as December 2021. As with all shows right now though, it all depends on how much the coronavirus pandemic has delayed production. In other words, we may have to wait until 2022 to return to Bridgerton.

What will happen in Bridgerton season 2?

Fans of Bridgerton will likely already know that the series is based on the Bridgerton books by Julia Quinn. Season 1 takes direct inspiration from the first book 'The Duke & I' and the main characters are Daphne and Simon. However, each book in the series focuses on a different character and the second, The Viscount Who Loved Me, is all about Anthony Bridgerton.

Taking this into consideration, it seems likely that season 2 will be all about The Viscount and a new character called Kate Sheffield. Discussing season 2, showrunner Chris Van Dusen told Collider: "I think we've done some work in season 1 to set up other characters. We really dig into Anthony's love story. I think it's a deep well of story for us to explore."

He also teased that he hopes all eight Bridgerton books get their own Netflix season.

Who will be in the Bridgerton season 2 cast?

Despite the potential change of focus in season 2, fans need not worry about any of their favourite characters disappearing. Expect to see Daphne (Phoebe Dynevor), Simon (Regé-Jean Page), Penelope (Nicola Coughlan), Anthony (Jonathan Bailey), Colin (Luke Newton), Eloise (Claudia Jessie), Benedict (Luke Thompson) and Marina (Ruby Barker) all return.

We also imagine that all of the iconic parents and aunts will come back, which means that Dowager Violet (Ruth Gemell), Lady Portia (Polly Walker), Lady Danbury (Adjoa Andoh) and Queen Charlotte (Golda Rosheuvel) will all get more screen time.

There will also no doubt be plenty of new characters to get excited about.

Is there a Bridgerton season 2 trailer?

There isn't a Bridgerton season 2 trailer just yet but we shall update you as soon as there is one.