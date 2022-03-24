Is Ruby Stokes leaving Bridgerton? Here's why Francesca is absent from season 2

By Katie Louise Smith

Where is Francesca Bridgerton? The sixth Bridgerton sibling, played by Ruby Stokes, is absent for most of season 2. Showrunner Chris Van Dusen explains why.

Bridgerton has already said an official goodbye to Regé-Jean Page's Duke of Hastings, but it looks like he will not be the only absent character in season 2.

As we've seen in the teasers, all eight Bridgerton siblings are present and correct in season 2, including Phoebe Dynevor's Daphne Bridgerton who plays a much less prominent role in the second outing. But it's now been revealed by showrunner Chris Van Dusen that one Bridgerton child will disappear from most of season 2's events.

While viewers get to see more of younger siblings Gregory and Hyacinth, Francesca Bridgerton only makes a short appearance this season.

Francesca, who was off-screen in Bath for all but one episode of season 1, was intended to have a much larger role this time around. That plan unfortunately ended up being dropped because Ruby Stokes, the actress who plays her, was unable to complete filming due to prior commitments to another Netflix series.

Where is Francesca Bridgerton?

Bridgerton season 2: Here's why Francesca Bridgerton is missing. Picture: Netflix

Speaking to TV Line, Van Dusen explained that Ruby had to leave the Bridgerton set after only filming three episodes because she had to start shooting her new Netflix show, in which she plays the lead.

"I love Francesca, but we lost her midway through Season 2,” Van Dusen told the publication. “After exhausting all other options, she unfortunately had to come out due to reasons beyond our control. Perhaps Season 3 will be the charm.”

It was recently announced that Ruby will be playing the lead role of Lucy in Netflix's new series Lockwood & Co. But if Van Dusen's comments are anything to go by, it sounds like they're hopeful that she will be able to return for more of Francesca in Bridgerton season 3.

Ruby Stokes plays Francesca Bridgerton. Picture: Netflix

If Netflix continue to follow the pattern of Julia Quinn's book series – where each sibling gets their own season – then Francesca's story will probably feature in Bridgerton season 6. (Of course, that also depends on whether the show is renewed by the streaming service.)

In the sixth Bridgerton book, titled 'When He Was Wicked', Francesca and her relationships with John and Michael Sterling become the main focus.

Many Bridgerton fans count Francesca's book as one of the best in the series so here's hoping the Netflix show gets to explore it fully.

