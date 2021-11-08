Who did Taylor Swift write Enchanted about?

Taylor Swift might be about to release Red (Taylor’s Version) but fans on TikTok are currently obsessed with ‘Enchanted’, an album track from her 2010 work of art Speak Now.

‘Enchanted’ is one of Taylor’s best songs from Speak Now, and perhaps one of her best and most underrated songs in her entire discography. The fairytale track tells the story of Taylor falling for someone the first time she meets them, and then praying that they're not in love with anyone else.

Thanks to the resurgence in popularity on social media, some people are only just finding about who Taylor allegedly wrote the song about. Taylor previously opened up about the inspirations behind the track, and the guy who it's believed to be about even responded.

Who is Taylor Swift's Enchanted about? Picture: Taylor Hill/FilmMagic, John Lamparski/WireImage, Big Machine

Who is Taylor Swift’s ‘Enchanted’ about?

‘Enchanted’ is reportedly about Owl City’s Adam Young, although the two never dated.

Taylor wrote the song based on an encounter with a guy, and the crush she had when they first met. She previously said: "I wrote "Enchanted" about a guy who I was enchanted to meet, obviously. He was somebody that I had talked to a couple of times on email, and then I was in New York and went to meet him. I remember just the whole way home thinking, 'I hope he's not in love with somebody.'"

Taylor also spoke about how she incorporated the word 'wonderstruck' into the lyrics after the guy "had emailed [her] and said something like, ‘Sorry I was so quiet. I was just wonderstruck meeting you.’"

In Speak Now’s album lyric booklet, Taylor even capitalised the letters A-D-A-M, appearing to confirm that the song was about a guy named Adam.

Did Taylor Swift write Enchanted about Adam Young from Owl City? Picture: adamyoungofficial.tumblr.com

What has Adam Young said about Taylor Swift’s ‘Enchanted’?

Adam Young responded to the song himself, after seeing the A-D-A-M in the album notes and realised that it was possibly about him. He wrote Taylor a letter and shared it on his Tumblr page: “I’ll be the first to admit I’m a rather shy boy and since music is the most eloquent form of communication I can muster, I decided to record something for you – a sort of a ‘reply’ to the breathtaking song on your current record."

He added: “This is what I wanted so badly to tell you in person but could never quite put into words: Everything about you is beautiful. You’re an immensely charming girl with a wonderful heart and more grace and elegance than I know how to describe. You are a true princess from a dreamy fairy tale; a modern Cinderella.

"I’m terribly sorry it’s taken me such a long time to reply but I figured Valentine’s Day was the perfect time to write this note to you and simply say… I was enchanted to meet you too.”

Adam also later recorded his own version of ‘Enchanted’, and changed the lyrics to “I was enchanted to meet you, too,” in direct response to Taylor.

Unfortunately, despite the back and forth with the song, Taylor and Adam's situation never took off. A few years later, in 2015, Adam revealed that Taylor never actually got back to him after he released his own version of the song. He said: "I haven’t heard back yet, but it was fun and was kind of an AB piece that went together."

