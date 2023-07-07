Hayley Williams explains the emotional meaning behind Taylor Swift's Castles Crumbling lyrics

By Sam Prance

What do Taylor Swift's 'Castles Crumbling' lyrics mean? Here's what the Hayley Williams duet is about.

It's happened. Taylor Swift and Hayley Williams have finally collaborated but what are their 'Castles Crumbling' lyrics about?

For years, Taylor Swift and Hayley Williams fans have dreamed of a Tayley duet. The superstars have been friends since they were teens in Nashville. Back in 2010, Taylor even brought Hayley out as a special guest to sing 'That's What You Get' on her Speak Now tour. Fast forward to now and Paramore are about to support Taylor on the next leg of The Eras Tour.

Today (Jul 7), Taylor and Hayley have just released their first song together. 'Castles Crumbling' is a vault track on Taylor's Speak Now (Taylor's Version) album and it's a triumph. Now, Hayley has opened up about the meaning behind it.

Taylor Swift Castles Crumbling lyrics: Hayley Williams explains the meaning. Picture: Rick Diamond/Getty Images for CMT, Frederick Breedon IV/WireImage

What are Taylor Swift's Castles Crumbling lyrics about?

In 'Castles Crumbling', Taylor and Hayley sing about what it's like for your reputation to change and to have people turn on you. In the opening verse, Taylor sings: "Once, I had an empire in a golden age / I was held up so high, I used to be great / They used to cheer when they saw my face / Now, I fear I have fallen from grace".

In the chorus, Taylor and Hayley ward off a potential friend or love by singing: "And I feel like my castle's crumbling down / And I watch all my bridges burn to the ground / And you don't want to know me, I will just let you down / You don't wanna know me now."

In the bridge, Taylor adds: "People look at me like I'm a monster / Now they're screamin' at the palace's front gates."

The song echoes sentiments in other Taylor songs like 'Nothing New', 'Call It What You Want' and 'The Archer'.

Castles Crumbling (Taylor’s Version) (From The Vault) (Lyric Video)

Fans think the new Hayley collaboration was inspired by the moment Kanye West interrupted Taylor's Best Female Video speech at the MTV VMAs in 2009. At the time people booed Kanye but Taylor has since said in her Miss Americana documentary that she thought people were booing her.

One fan wrote: "'they used to chant my name now they’re screaming that they hate me' oh my god she wrote castles crumbling after the VMAs when she thought she was getting booed… she thought everyone hated her…"

Another tweeted: "I bet castles crumbling is abt the vmas situation my god [sic]".

What has Hayley Williams said about 'Castles Crumbling'?

Discussing the meaning behind the song with Coup de Main, Hayley said: "I heard the song and was super surprised by the storytelling in it, which is no surprise because it’s a Taylor Swift song, but it’s about an experience that we’ve both shared growing up in the public eye and I just feel very honoured to get to sing about that feeling."

She also touched on being friends with Taylor from such a young age. Hayley explained: "I was also very thankful to know someone that was my age, that was in a similar position to me. And over the years, whether we’ve been in contact consistently or not, I’ve just always been really grateful to know I’m not alone in it."

Hayley continued: "She has so many experiences that I can’t even fathom. There’s been so much added pressure that I know nothing about, and the scale of it is something that’s so much grander than Paramore has experienced even."

Taylor Swift - 'Castles Crumbling (feat. Hayley Williams)' lyrics

INTRO: TAYLOR

(Once, I had an empire)

(Once, I had an empire)

(Once, I had an empire)

VERSE 1: TAYLOR

Once, I had an empire in a golden age

I was held up so high, I used to be great

They used to cheer when they saw my face

Now, I fear I have fallen from grace

CHORUS: Taylor & Hayley

And I feel like my castle's crumbling down

And I watch all my bridges burn to the ground

And you don't want to know me, I will just let you down

You don't wanna know me now VERSE 2: Hayley

Once, I was the great hope for a dynasty

Crowds would hang on my words and they trusted me

Their faith was strong, but I pushed it too far

I held that grudge 'til it tore me apart

PRE-CHORUS: Taylor & Hayley

Power went to my head and I couldn't stop

Ones I loved tried to help, so I ran them off

And here I sit alone behind walls of regret

Falling down like promises that I never kept

CHORUS: Taylor & Hayley

And I feel like my castle's crumbling down

And I watch all my bridges burn to the ground

And you don't want to know me, I will just let you down

You don't wanna know me now

BRIDGE: Taylor

My foes and friends watch my reign end

I don't know how it could've ended this way

Smoke billows from my ships in the harbor

People look at me like I'm a monster

Now they're screamin' at the palace's front gates

Used to chant my name

Now they're screaming that they hate me

Never wanted you to hate me

CHORUS: Taylor & Hayley

My castle's crumbling down

And I watch all my bridges burn to the ground

And you don't want to know me, I will just let you down (Just let you down)

My castle's crumbling down

You don't wanna know me now, now

OUTRO: Taylor

(Once, I had an empire)

(Once, I had an empire)

(Once, I had an empire)

