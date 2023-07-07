Are Taylor Swift's Back to December lyrics about Taylor Lautner? The meaning explained

By Sam Prance

Taylor Swift and Taylor Lautner have both appeared to confirm that 'Back to December' is about their relationship.

But this is me swallowing my pride and asking if Taylor Swift's 'Back to December' lyrics are actually about Taylor Lautner?

The wait is over. Speak Now (Taylor's Version) is here and 'Back to December (Taylor's Version)' is now in our hands. Back in 2010, Taylor wowed millions of fans with the second single from Speak Now. In 'Back to December', Taylor delivers one of her most emotional vocal performances to date and the song ranks among many Swifties favourite Taylor songs ever.

To celebrate, 'Back to December (Taylor's Version)' dropping today (Jul 7), we're doing a deep dive into what the lyrics mean and whether or not they're actually about Twilight actor Taylor Lautner. Here's the full story behind the meaning of 'Back to December (Taylor's Version)' lyrics and how it aligns with Taylor's relationship with her Valentine's Day co-star.

Who are Taylor Swift's Back to December lyrics about?

Are Taylor Swift's Back to December lyrics about Taylor Lautner? The meaning explained. Picture: Kevin Mazur/WireImage, Warner Bros. Pictures

What are Taylor Swift's Back to December lyrics about?

In 'Back to December', Taylor apologises to an ex for ending things and asks for them back. In the chorus, Taylor sings: 'So, this is me swallowing my pride / Standin' in front of you sayin', "I'm sorry for that night" / And I go back to December all the time / It turns out freedom ain't nothing but missin' you / Wishin' I'd realized what I had when you were mine.'

Speaking to Comcast about the meaning behind the song in 2010, Taylor revealed: "I’ve never apologised to someone in a song before. This is about a person who was incredible to me - just perfect in a relationship, and I was really careless with him. So, this is a song full of words that I would say to him that he deserves to hear."

Taylor also told USA Today: "It’s almost word-for-word. It is a song and a conversation that needed to happen because I don’t want to hurt people. If you unintentionally do so, you’ve got to make that better."

Given that Taylor and Taylor Lautner reportedly ended their relationship in December in 2009, many fans think 'Back to December' is about the actor and there are several easter eggs.

Taylor Swift - Back To December (Taylor's Version) (Lyric Video)

Did Taylor Swift date Taylor Lautner?

Taylor Swift and Taylor Lautner first began dating each other shortly after the MTV VMAs in 2009. Taylor Lautner and Shakira presented Taylor with her award for Best Female Video before Kanye West interrupted Taylor's speech. They then fell in love playing love interests in the 2010 film Valentine's Day. They filmed their scenes in October of 2009.

While Taylor has never publicly discussed the relationship, she did allude to it on SNL in November, 2009. In her monologue, she famously did a 'Monologue Song' and Taylor sang: "If you're wondering if I might be dating the werewolf from Twilight / I'm not gonna comment on that in my monologue."

According to US Weekly, Taylor ended the relationship in December. A source reportedly told US Weekly: "He liked her more than she liked him. He went everywhere he could to see her, but she didn’t travel much to see him. They decided they were better as friends."

Did Taylor Swift date Taylor Lautner? Picture: Getty

Are Taylor Swift's Back to December lyrics about Taylor Lautner?

Outside of the 'I go back to December all the time' chorus lyric aligning with their reported breakup, Swifities believe that the bridge in 'Back to December' is a direct reference to Taylor Lautner. First of all, there's the opening line: "I miss your tanned skin, your sweet smile / So good to me, so right".

Then there's "And how you held me in your arms that September night / The first time you ever saw me cry". As mentioned above, Taylor Lautner was on stage with Taylor at the MTV VMAs when Kanye interrupted her speech.

Finally, Taylor left an easter egg in the Speak Now album booklet. Hidden in Taylor's 'Back to December' lyrics is the name 'Tay' in capital letters.

2009 MTV Video Music Awards - Show. Picture: Getty

What has Taylor Lautner said about Back to December?

Taylor Lautner has now confirmed multiple times that 'Back to December' is about him. During a Facebook Live to promote Scream Queens, Lea Michele brought up Taylor Swift and asked: "Didn’t she write a song about you?" Trying to keep coy, Taylor said: "That’s what she does. She writes songs."

Not letting go, Lea said: "I think it’s something about a sweater and a hat, right?… It’s like, your hat in December!" Finally, Taylor confirmed: "It’s called ‘Back to December."

Talking to the Today Show this year, Taylor was asked how he feels about Speak Now (Taylor's Version) and he replied: "I think it's a great album. Yeah, I feel safe." Taylor then joked "Praying for John" in reference to the fact that 'Dear John' is widely believed to be about John Mayer.

In a full circle moment, Taylor Lautner was seen filming a music video with Taylor earlier this year. Could it be for a Speak Now (Taylor's Version) song?

Taylor Swift - 'Back to December (Taylor's Version)' lyrics

VERSE 1

I'm so glad you made time to see me

How's life? Tell me, how's your family?

I haven't seen them in a while

You've been good, busier than ever

We small talk, work and the weather

Your guard is up and I know why

PRE-CHORUS

Because the last time you saw me

Is still burned in the back of your mind

You gave me roses and I left them there to die

CHORUS

So, this is me swallowing my pride

Standin' in front of you sayin', "I'm sorry for that night"

And I go back to December all the time

It turns out freedom ain't nothing but missin' you

Wishin' I'd realized what I had when you were mine

I go back to December, turn around and make it alright

I go back to December all the time

VERSE 2

These days, I haven't been sleeping

Stayin' up, playing back myself leavin'

When your birthday passed and I didn't call

Then I think about summer, all the beautiful times

I watched you laughing from the passenger side

And realized I loved you in the fall

PRE-CHORUS

And then the cold came, the dark days

When fear crept into my mind

You gave me all your love and all I gave you was goodbye

CHORUS

So, this is me swallowing my pride

Standin' in front of you, sayin', "I'm sorry for that night"

And I go back to December all the time

It turns out freedom ain't nothing but missin' you

Wishin' I'd realized what I had when you were mine

I go back to December, turn around and change my own mind

I go back to December all the time

BRIDGE

I miss your tanned skin, your sweet smile

So good to me, so right

And how you held me in your arms that September night

The first time you ever saw me cry

Maybe this is wishful thinkin'

Probably mindless dreaming

But if we loved again, I swear I'd love you right

I'd go back in time and change it, but I can't

So, if the chain is on your door, I understand

CHORUS

But this is me swallowing my pride

Standin' in front of you, sayin', "I'm sorry for that night"

And I go back to December

It turns out freedom ain't nothing but missin' you

Wishin' I'd realized what I had when you were mine

I go back to December, turn around and make it alright

I go back to December, turn around and change my own mind

I go back to December all the time

OUTRO

All the time

