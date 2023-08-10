Taylor Swift fans spot 'emotional' detail in her 1989 Taylor's Version album cover

By Katie Louise Smith

One of Taylor's diary entries about why she changed her original 1989 cover has now gone viral.

1989 warriors, our time has finally arrived! Taylor Swift has officially announced that 1989 (Taylor's Version) is on the way and the stunning new album cover has now been revealed.

Echoing the summery blue vibes of the original album, with the iconic seagulls featured in the background and the Polaroid-style photo shoot, the 1989 (Taylor's Version) is surprisingly different to the original. It's also Taylor's first ever album cover that features her smiling.

Fans are now pointing out just how significant it is that Taylor's face – and smile – is in full view on the new album cover, and it all leads back to a diary entry from 2014 that she shared as part of her deluxe version of Lover.

Taylor Swift's new 1989 (Taylor's Version) cover has made fans emotional. Picture: John Shearer/TAS23/Getty Images for TAS Rights Management, Republic Records

Originally, the album cover that Taylor had chosen for 1989 was not the one we all know and love. The first cover that Taylor chose for the album featured a clearer crop of her face, with her classic red lip and her smile on full display.

However, in one of her old diary entries, Taylor wrote down how she eventually came to realise that she wasn't quite vibing with that chosen photo, so she changed it.

"Last night, I had this vivid dream where the photo I'd chosen for the album cover wasn't good enough, intriguing enough, artful enough," she writes. "I looked at it and felt nothing. The team pulled up this new scanned file of the Polaroids we had taken during the shoot"

"I saw it within 10 seconds. The shot. The cover. It's a polaroid of me sitting against a beige wall with a blue seagull sweat shirt on. You can see my red lips, but the photo cuts off my eyes."

"For some reason unknown to me, it's the most intriguing photo I've ever seen. I think it's the mystery of not seeing my eyes. Maybe it just looks effortlessly cool."

The photo she eventually chose for the album cover ended up being photo 13 from the shoot.

Now that the new Taylor's Version cover embraces all the details about the original 1989 cover that Taylor wasn't keen on, fans are even more obsessed with it.

"The original cover was meant to look 'effortlessly cool' but for Taylor’s Version, almost 10 years later, she just looks so happy and carefree and there’s just something so beautiful about that to me," one fan wrote.

Several others echoed the sentiment, noting how much they love the vibes of the new cover.

