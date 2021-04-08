Taylor Swift re-recordings: All the release dates of the Taylor’s Version albums in order

By Sam Prance

Fearless (Taylor's Version) is finally here but what about the rest of Taylor Swift's re-recorded albums? Here are all the theories.

Taylor Swift is re-recording Taylor Swift, Fearless, Speak Now, Red, 1989 and Reputation but when will they each come out?

In November 2020, Taylor Swift confirmed that she had begun re-recording her first six albums. Taylor made the decision to do so after a well-publicised dispute with music manager Scooter Braun. In 2019, Taylor's old label, Big Machine Records, sold all of her masters to Scooter. Taylor then opened up about her difficult relationship with Scooter in a Tumblr post.

Since then, Taylor has said that her team tried to negotiate with Scooter to gain ownership of her masters. However, he has resold Taylor's recordings to Shamrock Holdings and Taylor claims that he still profits from her old music. As a result, she has chosen to re-record the masters she doesn't own (everything pre Lover) so that she officially owns her music.

Fearless (Taylor's Version) is the first to come out but here are all the theories as to when she'll release the other albums.

When will Taylor Swift release her re-recorded albums?

When will Taylor Swift release Fearless (Taylor's Version)?

In February, Taylor announced that she would be releasing Fearless (Taylor's Version) on April 9, 2021. Not only that but she revealed that the album would include six unreleased songs as well as new versions of every single original Fearless track. She also released 'Love Story (Taylor's Version)' as the album's lead single to coincide with Valentine's Day this year.

Since then, she's also released 'You All Over Me (feat. Maren Morris)' and 'Mr. Perfectly Fine' ahead of the album.

I’m thrilled to tell you that my new version of Fearless (Taylor’s Version) is done and will be with you soon. It has 26 songs including 6 never before released songs from the vault. Love Story (Taylor’s Version) will be out tonight. Pre-order now at https://t.co/NqBDS6cGFl 💛💛 pic.twitter.com/Vjyy2gA72O — Taylor Swift (@taylorswift13) February 11, 2021

When will Taylor Swift release 1989 (Taylor's Version)?

As it stands, there's no release date for 1989 (Taylor's Version) but fans are convinced that it will be her next re-recording to come out because she's already revealed that 'Wildest Dreams (Taylor's Version)' will feature in the new animated movie, Spirit Untamed, which comes out on June 4, 2021. A snippet of the song has already been used in the trailer.

Taylor is a huge fan of numbers too and the numbers in 1989 add up to 27. The 2/7 is the 2nd of July, which is a Friday, so it's possible that Taylor could release 'Wildest Dreams (Taylor's Version)' on June 4 as the lead single with 1989 (Taylor's Version) a month later on July 2nd.

There are already rumours that Selena Gomez and Katy Perry could feature on the album.

When will Taylor Swift release Red (Taylor's Version)?

Again there's no official date for Red (Taylor's Version) just yet but fans think that it could come out right after 1989 (Taylor's Version). If 1989 (Taylor's Version) comes out in July and Taylor sticks to a three-month release schedule, Red would come out in October, and Friday 22nd October is the 9 year anniversary of the day Red originally came out.

Taylor said she wrote 30-40 songs for Red initially so expect a lot of songs from the vault to appear on this one.

i‘m so convinced red (taylor’s version) is coming october 22 like it‘s a friday + the original album was released on that day too so it makes sense — maria ♥ (@illicitsrush) February 26, 2021

Hello this is me reminding everyone that Taylor originally wrote 30-40 songs for red. The collapse when she adds them to red Taylor’s version #FromTheVault pic.twitter.com/iwQZdOccw7 — Cecilia ✨💛💛 (@ceci20GS2) April 1, 2021

When will Taylor Swift release Speak Now (Taylor's Version)?

As it stands, there aren't any concrete theories as to when Speak Now (Taylor's Version) will come out. It all depends on how much Taylor wants to space out the re-recordings. She legally can't rerelease Reputation until November 2022, so it seems likely that she will save some more albums for next year.

If she releases Fearless, Red and 1989 all in 2021 it's possible that she will drop Speak Now, Taylor Swift and Reputation in 2022. If so, Speak Now (Taylor's Version) could drop as soon as January 2021.

Fans also think that Taylor teased this order with her Rolling Stone cover shoot on Instagram. She posted a yellow photo, a blue photo, a red photo and a purple photo from the shoot in that order and the colours appear to reference Taylor eras. Yellow is Fearless, blue is 1989, red is Red and purple is Speak Now.

When will Taylor Swift release Taylor Swift (Taylor's Version)?

Again, there is no word yet on a Taylor Swift (Taylor's Version) release date but we imagine that she will be saving her debut as one of the final re-recordings for fans. Our guess is that it will come out in between Speak Now and Reputation so summer 2022 seems like a good bet.

When will Taylor Swift release Reputation (Taylor's Version)?

There legally has to be a five year period before Taylor can release re-recordings of her albums. In other words, the soonest Taylor can release Reputation (Taylor's Version) is November 10, 2022. November 11, 2022 is a Friday so we wouldn't be shocked if it comes out then.