All the Harry Styles references in Taylor Swift's Is It Over Now? lyrics

By Sam Prance

Taylor Swift fans think her 'Is It Over Now?' lyrics contain multiple Harry Styles references.

Taylor Swift's 1989 vault tracks are here and fans are losing it over the Harry Styles references in her 'Is It Over Now? lyrics.

Swifties have long believed that many 1989 tracks were inspired by Taylor's past relationship with Harry. While the two artists have never spoken extensively about dating each other, they were reportedly together between November 2012 and January 2013. Both 'Out of the Woods' and 'Style' appear to contain references to Taylor's time with Harry.

Now, Taylor's released 1989 (Taylor's Version) and fans are already convinced that many of the vault tracks are about Harry – none more so than 'Is It Over Now?' With that in mind, we've put together a guide to all of the potential Harry Styles references in 'Is It Over Now? (Taylor's Version) (From the Vault)' and the meaning behind the song.

Who are Taylor Swift's 'Is It Over Now?' lyrics about?

All the Harry Styles references in Taylor Swift's Is It Over Now? lyrics. Picture: Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic, Steve Granitz/FilmMagic

In 'Is It Over Now?', Taylor sings about struggling to get over an ex and there appear to be many Harry Styles references and easter eggs.

1) 'Once the flight had flown'

In the first verse, Taylor sings 'Once the flight had flown / With the wilt of the rose / I slept all alone / You still wouldn't go'. Of course, this could just be Taylor describing a relationship that's run its course but fans have clocked that Taylor might appear to be refering to her and Harry as 'two paper airplanes flying' in 'Out of the Woods'.

2) 'You search in every model's bed for something greater, baby'

Now, in the first 'Is It Over Now?' pre-chorus Taylor sings: 'You search in every maiden's bed for something greater, baby'. So far so normal but when it repeats, Taylor switches the word "maiden" to "model".

Over the years, Harry has been romantically linked to numerous models including the likes of Kendall Jenner and Camille Row. Harry started dating Kendall shortly after his relationship with Taylor.

3) 'Was it over when she laid down on your couch?'

In the chorus, Taylor sings: 'Was it over when she laid down on your couch?'. Fans have deduced that this lyric is a bit reminiscent of when Taylor sings, 'We were lying on your couch,' in 'Out of the Woods'. Could Taylor be referring to the same couch? Is it Harry's couch? We'll let you decide.

4) 'Whеn you lost control / Red blood, white snow'

In September 2014, Taylor Swift told Rolling Stone that she had been in a snowmobile accident with one of her exes around the same time she was dating Harry. Taylor appeared to reference this in 'Out of the Woods' by singing: 'Remember when you hit the brakes too soon? / Twenty stitches in the hospital room'.

Taylor appears to reference this experience again in 'Is It Over Yet?' by singing: 'Whеn you lost control / Red blood, white snow'.

“when you lost control, red blood, white snow “ - is it over now?

5) 'Blue dress on a boat'

According to reports from the time, Harry and Taylor were on holiday together when they broke up in 2013. They allegedly had an argument and then Taylor left the holiday alone on a boat. A paparazzi shot of Taylor Swift sitting alone in a blue dress on a boat from that trip lives on in internet history.

In 'Is It Over Now?', Taylor sings: 'Blue dress on a boat / Your new girl is my clone'.

6) 'Your new girl is my clone'

This one is for the Harry Styles fans who think 'From the Dining Table' is about Taylor. In the song from Harry's debut album, he sings: 'Woke up the girl who looked just like you / I said your name'. On 'Is It Over Now?', Taylor sings about an ex who dates someone who looks just like her: 'Your new girl is my clone'. And I oop!

7) 'Think I didn't see you?'

In the bridge, Taylor calls out her ex for publicly dating other people. She sings: 'Think I didn't see you? / There were flashin' lights / At least I had the decency / To keep my nights out of sight'. Could this be a reference to 'Style'?

In 'Style', Taylor sings about dating someone who is also seeing other people. She sings: 'I say I heard / That you've been out and about with some other girl, some other girl / He says, "What you heard is true but I / Can't stop thinkin' 'bout you and I / I said, "I've been there too a few times".'

Much to think about.

AND DID YOU THINK I DIDN’T SEE YOU?

THERE WERE FLASHING LIGHTS

AT LEAST I HAD THE DECENCY TO KEEP MY NIGHTS OUT OF SIGHT, ONLY RUMORS ‘BOUT

MY HIPS AND THIGHS, AND MY WHISPERED SIGHS, OH LORD

I THINK ABOUT JUMPING

OFF OF VERY TALL SOMETHINGS

JUST TO SEE YOU COME RUNNING

In conclusion, all signs point to 'Is It Over Now?' being about Harry. As it stands, Taylor is yet to open up about the meaning behind the song. We shall update you if she ever does.

What do you think? Is it about Harry or are people reading too much into it?

Taylor Swift - 'Is It Over Now?' lyrics

INTRO

(Is it? Is it? Is it? Is it? Is it?)



VERSE 1

Once the flight had flown (Uh-huh)

With the wilt of the rose (Uh-huh)

I slept all alone (Uh-huh)

You still wouldn't go

PRE-CHORUS

Let's fast forward to three hundred takeout coffees later

I see your profile and your smile on unsuspecting waiters

You dream of my mouth before it called you a lying traitor

You search in every maiden's bed for somethin' greater, baby

CHORUS

Was it over when she laid down on your couch?

Was it over when he unbuttoned my blouse?

"Come here," I whispered in your ear

In your dream as you passеd out

Baby, was it over then?

And is it over now?

POST-CHORUS

(Is it? Is it? Is it?)

VERSE 2

Whеn you lost control (Uh-huh)

Red blood, white snow (Uh-huh)

Blue dress on a boat (Uh-huh)

Your new girl is my clone

BRIDGE

And did you think I didn't see you?

There were flashin' lights

At least I had the decency

To keep my nights out of sight

Only rumors 'bout my hips and thighs

And my whispered sighs

Oh, Lord, I think about jumpin'

Off of very tall somethings

Just to see you come running

And say the one thing I've been wanting, but no



PRE-CHORUS

Let's fast forward to three hundred awkward blind dates later (Oh)

If she's got blue eyes, I will surmise that you'll probably date her (Oh no)

You dream of my mouth before it called you a lying traitor (Oh)

You search in every model's bed for somethin' greater, baby

CHORUS

Was it over when she laid down on your couch?

Was it over when he unbuttoned my blouse?

"Come here," I whispered in your ear

In your dream as you passed out

Baby, was it over then?

And is it over now?

POST-CHORUS

Uh-huh (Is it? Is it?)

Uh-huh

BRIDGE

Think I didn't see you?

There were flashin' lights

At least I had the decency

To keep my nights out of sight

Only rumors 'bout my hips and thighs

And my whispered sighs

Oh, Lord, I think about jumpin'

Off of very tall somethings

Just to see you come runnin' (Runnin')

And say the one thing I've been wanting, but no

OUTRO

Flashin' lights, oh, Lord (Oh)

Let's fast forward to three hundred takeout coffees later (Oh)

(Flashin' lights) I was hoping you'd be there

And say the one thing (Oh, Lord)

I've been wanting (Oh, Lord)

But no

