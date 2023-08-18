335 friendship bracelet ideas for Taylor Swift's Eras Tour

By Katie Louise Smith

From Taylor Swift song titles, lyrics and inside jokes to friendship bracelet ideas for duos and groups...

Going to Taylor Swift's Eras Tour and looking for some ideas for your collection of friendship bracelets? Look no further...

Ever since Taylor kicked off her spectacular Eras Tour, Swifties have started a brand new tradition for those attending the shows across the world.

Fans have taken one specific lyric in 'You're On Your Own, Kid' and turned it into a unforgettable part of the Eras Tour experience. "So make the friendship bracelets, take the moment and taste it," has now been cemented in Swiftie history, with concert-goers pouring hours into creating friendship bracelets to trade with other fans at the shows.

From Taylor Swift song titles, lyrics and inside jokes to friendship bracelet ideas for duos and groups, here's a whole bunch of ideas for your Eras Tour friendship bracelets.

Taylor Swift Eras Tour friendship bracelet ideas – Single, duo and group ideas. Picture: Jeff Kravitz/TAS23/Getty Images for TAS Rights Management, Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images

Taylor Swift Eras Tour bracelet ideas:

Eras Era

Eras Tour 2023

I Heart T.S.

Swiftie

Taylor’s Version

I Survived The Great War

Taylor Swift inside joke Eras Tour bracelet ideas:

No, it’s Becky

"Stars, do u like dem?"

"Sydney!"

T Swizzle

"My mind is alive!"

"Ghosts"

"Not The Steak!"

"RIP me! I died dead!"

"This dang deer"

Child of Divorce

"Get out of my house!"

IDKAYBIHTFYD ("I don't know about you – b*tch I hope the f*ck you do!"

Taylor Swift (Debut) Eras Tour bracelet ideas:

SONG TITLES: Tim McGraw, Picture To Burn, Teardrops On My Guitar, A Place In This World, Cold As You, The Outside, Tied Together With A Smile, Stay Beautiful, Should’ve Said No, Mary’s Song (Oh My My My), Our Song, I’m Only Me When I’m With You, Invisible, A Perfectly Good Heart.

"Slamming screen door"

"Reaaal slow"

"Obsessive and crazy"

"Stupid old pick up truck"

"Beautiful miracle"

Taylor Swift Eras Tour friendship bracelet ideas for groups. Picture: Getty

Fearless (Taylor's Version) Eras Tour bracelet ideas:

SONG TITLES: Fearless, Fifteen, Love Story, Hey Stephen, White Horse, You Belong With Me, Breathe, Tell Me Why, You're Not Sorry, The Way I Loved You, Forever & Always, The Best Day, Change, Jump Then Fall, Untouchable, Come In With The Rain, Superstar, The Other Side of the Door, Today Was A Fairytale, You All Over Me, Mr. Perfectly Fine, We Were Happy, That's When, Don't You, Bye Bye Baby.

"Junior Jewels"

"Headfirst, fearless"

"In my best dress"

"Count to ten, take it in"

"Not your princess"

"2AM"

"Miss Misery"

Speak Now (Taylor's Version) Eras Tour bracelet ideas:

SONG TITLES: Mine, Sparks Fly, Back To December, Speak Now, Dear John, Mean, The Story of Us, Never Grow Up, Enchanted, Better Than Revenge, Innocent, Haunted, Last Kiss, Long Live, Ours, Superman, Electric Touch, When Emma Falls In Love, I Can See You, Castles Crumbling, Foolish One, Timeless.

"Next Chapter"

"Wonderstruck"

"Drop everything now"

"Careless man's careful daughter"

"RIP Mattress"

Red (Taylor's Version) Eras Tour bracelet ideas:

SONG TITLES: State of Grace, Red, Treacherous, I Knew You Were Trouble, All Too Well, 22, I Almost Do, We Are Never Ever Getting Back Together, Stay Stay Stay, The Last Time, Holy Ground, Sad Beautiful Tragic, The Lucky One, Everything Has Changed, Starlight, Begin Again, The Moment I Knew, Come Back...BeHere, Girl At Home, Ronan, Better Man, Nothing New, Babe, Message In A Bottle, I Bet You Think About Me, Forever Winter, Run, The Very First Night.

"Who’s Taylor Swift anyway, ew?"

"ATWTMVFTVSGAVRALPS" (All Too Well Ten Minute Version From The Vault Sad Girl Autumn Version Recorded At Long Pond Studios)

"Casually cruel"

"Where’s the scarf Jake?"

"OMG she’s insane"

"Fuck the patriarchy"

"Twin Fire Signs"

"Not fine at all"

"Sad Girl Autumn"

1989 Eras Tour bracelet ideas…

SONG TITLES: Welcome To New York, Blank Space, Style, Out of the Woods, All You Had To Do Was Stay, Shake It Off, I Wish You Would, Bad Blood, Wildest Dreams, How You Get The Girl, This Love, I Know Places, Clean, Wonderland, You Are In Love, New Romantics.

"Starbucks Lovers"

"Young and reckless"

"Nothing in my brain"

"Red Lip Classic"

"James Dean Daydream"

"No Headlights"

"Good girl faith"

"This sick beat"

Reputation Eras Tour bracelet ideas:

SONG TITLES: ...Ready For It?, End Game, I Did Something Bad, Don't Blame Me, Delicate, Look What you Made Me Do, So It Goes..., Gorgeous, Getaway Car, King of my Heart, Dancing With Our Hands Tied, Dress, This Is Why We Can't Have Nice Things, Call It What You Want, New Year's Day.

"1, 2, 3, Let’s Go Bitch"

"Karyn"

"Cuz she’s dead!"

"Big reputation"

"Love made me crazy"

Lover Eras Tour bracelet ideas:

SONG TITLES: I Forgot That You Existed, Cruel Summer, Lover, The Man, The Archer, I Think He Knows, Miss Americana & the Heartbreak Prince, Paper Rings, Cornelia Street, Death By a Thousand Cuts, London Boy, Soon You'll Get Better, False God, You Need To Calm Down, Afterglow, Me!, It's Nice To Have A Friend, Daylight.

"Clownelia Street"

"Spelling is fun!"

"Je suis calme!"

"Bitch not a baller"

"Alls Well That Ends Well"

"Meheeeheeeee"

"U r what u love"

"Ready 4 combat"

"In my feelings"

Taylor Swift Eras Tour friendship bracelet ideas for duos, couples and besties. Picture: Getty

Folklore Eras Tour bracelet ideas:

SONG TITLES: The 1, Cardigan, The Last Great American Dynasty, Exile, My Tears Ricochet, Mirrorball, Seven, August, This Is Me Trying, Illicit Affairs, Invisible String, Mad Woman, Epiphany, Betty, Peace, Hoax, The Lakes.

"For the hope of it all"

"Lost in the memory"

"On some new shit"

"Fuck you forever"

"Folkwhore"

"Give you my wild"

"Bitch pack friends"

"Stars around my scars"

Evermore Eras Tour bracelet ideas:

SONG TITLES: Willow, Champagne Problems, Gold Rush, 'Tis The Damn Season, Tolerate It, No Body No Crime, Happiness, Dorothea, Coney Island, Ivy, Cowboy Like Me, Long Story Short, Marjorie, Closure, Evermore, Right Where You Left Me, It's Time To Go.

"Fucked in the head"

"Wreck my plans"

"Forever is the sweetest con"

"Where is Este?"

"He did it"

"90s trend"

"Olive garden"

"Roots in my dreamland"

Midnights Eras Tour bracelet ideas:

SONG TITLES: Lavender Haze, Maroon, Anti-Hero, Snow on the Beach, You're On Your Own, Kid, Midnight Rain, Question...?, Vigilante Shit, Bejeweled, Labyrinth, Karma, Sweet Nothing, Mastermind, Hits Different, The Great War, Bigger Than The Whole Sky, Paris, High Fidelity, Glitch, Would've Could've Should've, Dear Reader, You're Losing Me.

"Nice!"

"Sexy Baby"

"Real fuckin' legacy"

"Pathological people pleaser"

"Don’t get sad, get even"

"It's me, Hi!"

"I’m the problem"

"Meet me at midnight"

"Dressing for revenge"

"Shut up wench!"

"Sweet like honey"

"Sweet like justice"

"Karma is my bestie"

"Facts!"

Taylor Swift Eras Tour friendship bracelets ideas. Picture: Getty

Taylor Swift friendship bracelet ideas for duos/couples:

Miss Americana + Heartbreak Prince

Cherry Lips + Crystal Skies

Devils (Roll The Dice) + Angels (Roll Their Eyes)

Jetset Bonnie + Jetset Clyde

Bad Bad Boy + Bad Bad Girl

Sunshine + Midnight Rain

To The Moon + And To Saturn

The Joker + The Queen

Don’t Call Me Kid + Don’t Call Me Baby

One For The Money + Two For The Show

Losing Him Was Blue + Loving Him Was Red

Poison Ivy + Daisy

Shiny Things + Paper Rings

Forever + Always

Summer Sun + Forever Winter

Tallest Tiptoes + Highest Heels

Come Back + Be Here

Romeo + Juliet

Salt Air + Rust On Your Door

Burton + Taylor

Ties were black + Lies were white

Casually cruel + In the name of being honest

Capture it + Remember it

Cheer captain + On the bleachers

Auroras + Sad prose

NYC + West Village

Mr Perfectly Fine + Miss Misery

Haters gonna hate + Players gonna play

Best of times + Worst of crimes

Sexy baby + Monster on the hill

Moth + Flame

You'll be the prince + I'll be the princess

Taylor Swift friendship bracelet ideas for groups of three or more:

Meredith + Olivia + Benjamin

Screaming + Crying + Perfect storms

Would’ve + Could’ve + Should’ve

Lights + Party + Ballgowns

First kiss + Flawless + Really something

Should’ve said no + Should’ve gone home + Should’ve thought twice

Screamin + Crying + Throwing Up (+ Punch me in the face)

James + Betty + Augustine + Inez

Happy + Free + Confused + Lonely

My heart + My hips + My body + My love

My time + My wine + My spirit + My trust

Magic + Madness + Heaven + Sin

Karma Is: My Boyfriend + A God + The Breeze in My Hair + A Relaxing Thought + A Queen + A Cat

