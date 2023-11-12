Taylor Swift changes 'Karma' lyrics with adorable nod to boyfriend Travis Kelce

By Katie Louise Smith

"Karma is the guy on the Chiefs, coming straight home to me!"

It all started with a friendship bracelet and a dream, and now Taylor Swift has officially made boyfriend Travis Kelce part of the Eras Tour lore.

Unless you’ve been living under several rocks over the past few months, you’ll know that Taylor and Kansas City Chiefs superstar Travis Kelce are officially dating. After making an appearance at the Chiefs game in September, the couple have been inseparable ever since.

Travis recently travelled to Argentina to watch and support Taylor as she returned to the Eras Tour stage, and he was spotted having the time of his life in the VIP tent next to Taylor’s dad Scott Swift. Fans in attendance managed to catch various glimpses of Travis throughout the show, vibing to the songs, joining in with the crowd – and even managed to film his absolutely adorable reaction to Taylor’s big surprise.

During her show in Buenos Aires on November 11th, Taylor surprised Travis and fans alike after she gave a shout out to her boyfriend by changing the lyrics to ‘Karma’ at the end of the show.

Taylor Swift changes 'Karma' lyrics in honour of Travis Kelce. Picture: Christopher Polk/Penske Media via Getty Images, JC Olivera/Getty Images

At the end of the Eras Tour, Taylor takes to the stage to perform ‘Karma’ alongside her dancers, but this time, she dropped a surprising lyric change that sent the crowd into meltdown.

The original lyric, “Karma is the guy on the screen, coming straight home to me,” was written about actor Joe Alwyn, who she broke up with in April 2023. The break up resulted in Taylor making a small change to the Eras Tour setlist (RIP ‘invisible string’), but she kept the same ‘Karma’ lyric in place throughout the North American and Mexico shows.

Taylor has now started a new relationship with the Chiefs’ Travis Kelce and, in tribute to him, has now changed that particular lyric to reflect their romance.

At the end of the ‘Karma’ bridge, Taylor switched it up and sang: “Karma is the guy on the Chiefs, coming straight home to me.”

Needless to say, the crowd erupted into screams, cheers and shouts of “Oh my godddddddd!” – but it was Travis’ reaction that took the crown.

In one viral video shared by TikTok user @flormosso_, Travis and Scott Swift can be seen standing up and watching Taylor as she prepares to wrap up the show. And when the knew ‘Karma’ lyric hits, Scott turns to Travis, grabbing his shoulder, raising his hands and cheering. Travis then smiles, blushes and covers his face with his hands, before the two continue dancing to the song.

Based on Travis' reaction, as well as the dancers' on stage reaction, it looks like Taylor kept the lyric change a secret from everyone!

It’s unclear if Taylor will keep the new lyric in the song for the remainder of the tour, but based on that absolutely insane crowd reaction? It looks like it might be here to stay.

