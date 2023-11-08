Here's how to use the Taylor Swift album sorter to rank your favourite albums

By Sam Prance

This website reveals exactly what your favourite Taylor Swift albums are in order from favourite to least favourite.

It's almost impossible to rank Taylor Swift albums but this Taylor Swift album sorter does it for you in the most accurate way.

As of November 2023, Taylor Swift has released 10 albums and every single one of them has been a stratospheric success. Her self-titled debut album established her as one of the biggest names in country music and since then she's transitioned into pop and soundtracked the lives of millions of people with her songs. From Fearless to Folklore, Taylor Swift never misses.

What is your favourite Taylor Swift album though, and how would rank all 10 of them? If you're unsure where to start, we've got the perfect solution for you. There is a website that ranks every Taylor album for you in a way that reflects your taste.

Here's how to use the Taylor Swift album sorter to rank your favourite albums. Picture: Steven Ferdman/Getty Images, @jesseepinkman via Tumblr

Permanently online Swifties will already know the name @jesseepinkman. The loyal Swiftie is the genius behind Taylor Swift song sorters. They have one for Taylor's entire discography as well as many album specific ones. On top of that, they also have one for Taylor's albums and it helps you rank every Taylor album from favourite to least favourite.

For anyone new to Tumblr sorters, here's how they work:

Visit the Taylor Swift album sorter Tumblr page

You'll be shown two different Taylor Swift albums in a versus battle

Click on the one you like best, 'I Like Both' or 'No Opinion'

A new set of two Taylor Swift albums will then appear

Keep answering until the album sorter ends

The sorter will then reveal your ranking

In order to get the most accurate results, avoid clicking 'I Like Both' or 'No Opinion'. As it stands, the sorter takes about a minute and only includes 23 battles. Make sure to answer as truthfully as possible to get the most accurate results.

Fearless? Red? Reputation? Folklore? Midnights? What is your favourite Taylor Swift album?

Are there Taylor Swift song sorters for each album? Picture: @jesseepinkman via Tumblr

Are there Taylor Swift song sorters for each album?

If you can't get enough of Taylor Swift sorters, there's more. As we mentioned above, @jesseepinkman has made individual Taylor Swift song sorters for each Taylor Swift album. These rank your favourite Taylor Swift songs from each album.

Here are the song sorters for each Taylor Swift album:

Bookmark this page and we'll update it whenever Taylor releases a new album.

