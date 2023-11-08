Here's how to use the Taylor Swift album sorter to rank your favourite albums

8 November 2023, 16:55 | Updated: 8 November 2023, 16:58

Taylor Swift reacts to Cruel Summer going Number 1

By Sam Prance

This website reveals exactly what your favourite Taylor Swift albums are in order from favourite to least favourite.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

It's almost impossible to rank Taylor Swift albums but this Taylor Swift album sorter does it for you in the most accurate way.

As of November 2023, Taylor Swift has released 10 albums and every single one of them has been a stratospheric success. Her self-titled debut album established her as one of the biggest names in country music and since then she's transitioned into pop and soundtracked the lives of millions of people with her songs. From Fearless to Folklore, Taylor Swift never misses.

What is your favourite Taylor Swift album though, and how would rank all 10 of them? If you're unsure where to start, we've got the perfect solution for you. There is a website that ranks every Taylor album for you in a way that reflects your taste.

READ MORE: Here's how to use the Taylor Swift song sorter to rank your favourite songs

Here's how to use the Taylor Swift album sorter to rank your favourite albums
Here's how to use the Taylor Swift album sorter to rank your favourite albums. Picture: Steven Ferdman/Getty Images, @jesseepinkman via Tumblr

Permanently online Swifties will already know the name @jesseepinkman. The loyal Swiftie is the genius behind Taylor Swift song sorters. They have one for Taylor's entire discography as well as many album specific ones. On top of that, they also have one for Taylor's albums and it helps you rank every Taylor album from favourite to least favourite.

For anyone new to Tumblr sorters, here's how they work:

  • Visit the Taylor Swift album sorter Tumblr page
  • You'll be shown two different Taylor Swift albums in a versus battle
  • Click on the one you like best, 'I Like Both' or 'No Opinion'
  • A new set of two Taylor Swift albums will then appear
  • Keep answering until the album sorter ends
  • The sorter will then reveal your ranking

In order to get the most accurate results, avoid clicking 'I Like Both' or 'No Opinion'. As it stands, the sorter takes about a minute and only includes 23 battles. Make sure to answer as truthfully as possible to get the most accurate results.

Fearless? Red? Reputation? Folklore? Midnights? What is your favourite Taylor Swift album?

Are there Taylor Swift song sorters for each album?
Are there Taylor Swift song sorters for each album? Picture: @jesseepinkman via Tumblr

Are there Taylor Swift song sorters for each album?

If you can't get enough of Taylor Swift sorters, there's more. As we mentioned above, @jesseepinkman has made individual Taylor Swift song sorters for each Taylor Swift album. These rank your favourite Taylor Swift songs from each album.

Here are the song sorters for each Taylor Swift album:

Bookmark this page and we'll update it whenever Taylor releases a new album.

Read more Taylor Swift news here:

WATCH: Madison Beer breaks down Silence Between Songs track by track

Madison Beer Explains Every Song On 'Silence Between Songs' | Making The Album

Trending on PopBuzz

Percy Jackson and the Olympians: Release date, cast, trailers, spoilers and news

Percy Jackson and the Olympians: Release date, cast, trailers, spoilers and news about the Disney+ show

News

Who will play Zelda and Link in the live-action Zelda movie?

Zelda live-action movie: Tom Holland and Hunter Schafer emerge as faves to play Zelda and Link

News

Taylor Swift The Eras Tour setlist: What songs will Taylor play?

Taylor Swift The Eras Tour setlist: All 45 songs played by Taylor revealed

Taylor Swift The Eras Tour setlist: All the surprise songs she's performed so far

Every surprise song performed on Taylor Swift's Eras Tour so far

Mean Girls: The Musical: Release date, cast, songs, movie spoilers and trailer

Mean Girls: The Musical: Release date, cast, songs, movie spoilers and trailer

News

What happened to Davina on Selling Sunset? Here's why she's not in season 7

Selling Sunset's Davina explains why she's not in season 7

Selling Sunset

Latest Music News

See more Latest Music News

Bishop resanctifies church with holy water due to Sabrina Carpenter's 'Feather' video shoot

Bishop resanctifies church with holy water due to Sabrina Carpenter's 'Feather' video shoot

Sabrina Carpenter

Swifties in Argentina have been camping for five months to get front row at the Eras Tour

Taylor Swift fans have camped out for 5 months to get front row at Eras Tour Argentina show
Megan Thee Stallion Cobra lyrics: The meaning explained

Megan Thee Stallion opens up about depression in powerful Cobra lyrics

Megan Thee Stallion

A video of young Taylor Swift fans discovering what a CD is has gone viral and I have never felt so old

A video of young Taylor Swift fans not knowing how to use a CD goes viral

Louis Tomlinson slams "childish" rumour that he and Harry Styles had a relationship

Louis Tomlinson slams "childish" conspiracy theory that he dated Harry Styles

Louis Tomlinson

Here's why some of Taylor Swift's re-recordings don't sound identical to the originals

Here's why Taylor Swift's re-recordings don’t sound identical to the original

Exclusive Interviews

See more Exclusive Interviews

Ashnikko breaks down the lyrics for Weedkiller track by track

Olivia Rodrigo vs. 'The Most Impossible Olivia Rodrigo Quiz'

The Witcher cast reveal their fave Henry Cavill moments as he departs Netflix show

Jonas Brothers vs. 'The Tower Of Truth'