Here's how to use the Taylor Swift song sorter to rank your favourite songs

31 October 2023, 17:15 | Updated: 31 October 2023, 17:48

Taylor Swift reacts to Cruel Summer going Number 1

By Sam Prance

There's a website that reveals exactly what your favourite Taylor Swift songs actually are in order from best to worst.

Ever tried to rank your favourite Taylor Swift songs but had no idea how to start? This song sorter reveals your exact ranking.

Taylor Swift is the music industry. Over the course of her 17-year long career, Taylor has broken countless chart records and has become one of the best-selling artists of all time. From her self-titled debut to Midnights, every Taylor Swift era has been a huge success and each album means something different to every Swiftie. Fearless, Red, Folklore - they're all classics!

With hundreds of songs to choose from, ranking your favourite Taylor Swift songs has become a pretty impossible task but, thankfully, there's a website that ranks every single Taylor song for you in a way that accurately reflects your taste.

Taylor Swift song sorter: How to rank your favourite songs in order
Taylor Swift song sorter: How to rank your favourite songs in order. Picture: AP Photo/Chris Pizzello via Alamy Stock Photos, @jesseepinkman via Tumblr

For years, resident Swiftie @jesseepinkman has created Tumblr song sorters for every Taylor Swift album. They've also made them for Taylor's entire discography and they regularly update them so that they include Taylor's all of new songs whenever she releases a new project. As of right now, it includes every Taylor album including 1989 (Taylor's Version).

For anyone new to Tumblr song sorters, here's how they work:

  • Visit the Taylor Swift song sorter Tumblr page
  • You'll be shown two different Taylor Swift songs in a versus battle
  • Click on the one you like best, 'I Like Both' or 'No Opinion'
  • A new set of two Taylor Swift songs will then appear
  • Keep answering until the song sorter ends
  • The sorter will then reveal your ranking

In order to get the most accurate results, avoid clicking 'I Like Both' or 'No Opinion'. Given how many songs Taylor has made, the Taylor Swift song sorter takes a considerable amount of time and includes over 1000 battles. Make sure to answer as truthfully as possible to get the most accurate results.

'All Too Well (10 Minute Version)? 'Style'? 'August'? 'You Belong with Me', 'Cruel Summer'? Which Taylor Swift is your Number 1 Taylor Swift song of all time?

Are there Taylor Swift song sorters for each album?
Are there Taylor Swift song sorters for each album? Picture: @jesseepinkman via Tumblr

Are there Taylor Swift song sorters for each album?

As we mentioned above, @jesseepinkman has made individual Taylor Swift songs for each Taylor Swift album. These take a lot less time and narrow in on each of Taylor's projects.

Here are the song sorters for each Taylor Swift album:

Make sure to bookmark this page and we'll update it as and when Taylor releases new music.

