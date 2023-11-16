Travis Kelce's old tweets are going viral and they're hilariously wholesome

By Katie Louise Smith

"Every Travis Kelce tweet is like dam! dinner tastes awsome when your hurngy! but it makes u so full!"

Travis Kelce's old tweets have gone viral after Swifties found his hilarious old social media posts.

The Kansas City Chiefs star, who has gained a whole new legion of fans since he started dating Taylor Swift, is currently Twitter's favourite person thanks to his hilarious, wholesome, and often charmingly misspelled, comments about Chipotle, Olive Garden, feeding squirrels bread and nap time.

Travis was in his early twenties at the time most of these posts were shared, but only now are they unexpectedly gaining attention. As one user wrote: "Travis Kelce is experiencing the most positive possible version of the internet digging up your tweets from 2011"

Here's some of the best and funniest reactions to Travis Kelce's old tweets.

Travis Kelce's old tweets have gone viral thanks to the Swifties. Picture: JC Olivera/Getty Images, @taylorswift via Instagram

Amongst the funniest responses to Travis' old tweets, Swifties have been finding 'invisible strings' and completely random references linking Travis' old tweets to Taylor's lyrics and previous social media activity.

Travis' most popular old tweet, where he wrote about feeding a piece of bread to a "squirle" has gone even more viral thanks to Taylor's 2021 Halloween costume... where she dressed up as a squirrel.

Others have applied Travis' tweets to Taylor's music, and have joked about what Taylor was writing in 2011 compared to the random stuff Travis was sharing on social media.

I just gave a squirle a peice of bread and it straight smashed all of it!!!! I had no idea they ate bread like that!! Haha #crazy pic.twitter.com/DB7WcpU0oV — sam (@swieder13) November 15, 2023

when debut tv drops https://t.co/t7JAT5geYn — erin (@redlipclassic) November 15, 2023

taylor swift in 2011: from when your brooklyn broke my skin and bones i’m a soldier who’s returning half her weight, and did the twin flame bruise paint you blue? just between us, did the love affair maim you too?



travis kelce in 2011: i just gave a squirle a peice of bread pic.twitter.com/VSqRoG2TcY — veronica 19/11 (@folklorexcvi) November 15, 2023

Others are just absolutely in love with the completely trivial stuff he was tweeting back in the day. Nap time? I COULDN'T AGREE MORE! MGMT's Electric Feel? TASTE! Tweeting about squirrels eating bread and then dropping a deep take on "tyranny of the present"? GET YOU A MAN WHO CAN DO BOTH!

Since the tweets have gone viral, a few of them have been deleted by Travis including an absolutely incredible tweet from 2011 where he wrote: "Ay you ain't nothin.. always gone be a peice of cheese witout the corners! you'll never be a slice bitch!! LMAO!!!"

what range pic.twitter.com/LLrela5nyG — girl who lives in delusion (@dontblameklara) November 15, 2023

every Travis Kelce tweet is like dam! dinner tastes awsome when your hurngy! but it makes u so full — the turkey keeps the gravy (@limitlessjest) November 16, 2023

Me listening to my own Spotify Wrapped https://t.co/fkXWA0hP9g — Andrew (@andrewnucatola) November 15, 2023

he’s so real for this. https://t.co/pEDRaZMmC6 — Oklahoma Department of Wildlife Conservation (@OKWildlifeDept) November 16, 2023

Taco Bell, Olive Garden, Chipotle, and State Farm coming together today over Travis Kelce’s old tweets is hilarious. 😂 pic.twitter.com/jGnOMxJUtr — Lexi (@lexiosborne) November 16, 2023

travis kelce is experiencing the most positive possible version of the internet digging up your tweets from 2011 — Alison Herman (@aherman2006) November 16, 2023

celebrities' old tweets being vile stuff full of bigotry and then you get travis kelce spelling squirrel as "squirle" — ino ➃ • ᱬ 🍉 (@ivytorch) November 15, 2023

S/o Travis Kelce man, most times we go through an athlete’s old tweets it’s mad racist or homophobic in there, but he was really just chilling 😭 — Oluwajomiloju (@JomiAdeniran) November 15, 2023

