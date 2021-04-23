Jeff Wittek shares video of near-fatal David Dobrik vlog stunt that broke his skull

By Katie Louise Smith

"This was where I made a mistake. I forgot that the biggest f---ing idiot I know was driving it."

Back in 2020, viewers became aware that YouTuber and Vlog Squad member Jeff Wittek had been involved in a serious injury, resulting in him damaging his eye and getting surgery. He's remained fairly quiet on the matter, opting not to discuss what happened.

In June, he shared an Instagram post alongside the caption: "Sorry I haven’t posted any new pics of the mullet this week. I got in an accident and broke my face and skull in a few places. But I’m OK. I’m more alive than ever. I’ll heal up good as new, and I’ll get some new pics of that mullet up as soon as they can get me a blow dryer up to my hospital room."

Now, he has released a YouTube video, titled 'How I Broke My Face' detailing what happened in the accident, alongside footage of the dangerous David Dobrik excavator stunt where it happened.

What happened to Jeff Wittek's eye?

Jeff is currently two episodes into his new YouTube documentary series, 'Don't Try This At Home', where he is opening up about his near-fatal injury. The second episode tells viewers what actually happened.

In the video, Jeff, alongside David Dobrik and other Vlog Squad members, recounts how the group were set to film a stunt-themed video for their post-pandemic YouTube comeback. One of those stunts involved swinging around on an excavator. For the stunt, the excavator was being controlled by David Dobrik.

In one clip, viewers can see Corinna Kopf swinging on the rope, before telling David to let her down because he had started spinning too fast. She can be heard saying "You take things too far," before Jeff confirms in a voiceover that it was directed at David.

Jeff can then be seen climbing onto the rope, with his voiceover saying: "I just jumped out of a plane 20 times, what's the worst that could happen if I swing from a rope over a one-foot deep lake? And yeah, I didn't know I was going to go that fast. So I grabbed the f*cking rope and I tried to make a goddamn funny video for people. But this was where I made a mistake. I forgot that the biggest f---ing idiot I know was driving it."

As Jeff begins to swing around, David appears to speed up which sends Jeff flying through the air. The complete footage is not shown in Jeff's video, but he then appears to hit the side of the steel machine and falls into the water. You can see him dangling from the rope by one leg.

Jeff has previously said that he doesn't want to show the full footage because he did not want his family to see it.

Jeff also previously appeared on Logan Paul's Impaulsive podcast (April 14) where he addressed the severity of his eye injury. "I came an inch from death and I came an inch from losing my eye," he told the Impaulsive team. He said he smashed his face on a steel structure, shattered his skull and face in 9 places and now has a number of metal plates in his face. He also broke his hip.

In the next episode of the documentary, Jeff is set to show the extent of his injuries, alongside interviews from other Vlog Squad members about what happened after the failed stunt.

You can watch Jeff's 'How I Broke My Face' video below. The video has been age restricted due to the details and footage included.

The truth about Jeff's accident has now increased conversation about David Dobrik's behaviour, the Vlog Squad and all the allegations against them.

Back in March, Jeff was confronted by Trisha Paytas and Ethan Klein on the Frenemies podcast, when they grilled him about the allegations and reports of sexual assault against former Vlog Squad member Durte Dom, and his now-privated 'My Truth' video.

In response to an investigation published by Insider, Jeff posted a video titled 'My Truth' where he attempted to distance himself from the Vlog Squad allegations and the reports (from Trisha and another witness) that he bought alcohol for underage girls.