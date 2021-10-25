JoJo Siwa has dyed her hair brown to look like Dancing With The Stars' Jenna Johnson

By Jazmin Duribe

"It’s almost Halloween… So today I decided to dress up as @jennajohnson."

Listen to this article Loading audio...

JoJo Siwa is officially a brunette.

Now, we all know and love JoJo for her signature hairstyle: a blonde side ponytail adorned with a huge bow. The YouTuber and Nickelodeon star has been dying her hair blonde since she was very young, but that's no more.

Over the weekend, JoJo debuted her new look on Instagram, revealing that she decided to dress up like her Dancing With The Stars partner Jenna Johnson. In the photos, JoJo is wearing red workout attire, fresh white trainers and an oversized denim jacket, while her newly-dyed tresses are scrapped back into a ponytail.

READ MORE: Shane Dawson is being called out for saying JoJo Siwa might have faked her alleged

JoJo Siwa has dyed her hair brown. Picture: ALAMY, @itsjojosiwa via Instagram

"It’s almost Halloween… So today I decided to dress up as @jennajohnson," she captioned the images.

"Made sure I hit every detail from HEAD to TOE!!! Literally coloured my hair and painted my toes – definitely was worth it!!! We are PREPARED and EXCITED for this Monday on @dancingabc."

Of course, this wouldn't be the first time Miss JoJo has switched up her hair colour. In June, JoJo shocked the internet when she switched from blonde to brunette for a TikTok video set to Miley Cyrus' 'Can't Be Tamed'.

It didn't last long, though. JoJo was back to blonde within a mere two days, sharing a photo on Instagram with the caption: "Brown hair was fun…. but blonde is my thing!!!"

Who knows how long the brown hair will be around for this time, but personally we're here for it.

This week on the ‘Coming Out Chats’ podcast, Drag Race UK stars Lawrence Chaney and Victoria Scone talk coming out to their families, how they dealt with bullying at school, the lack of representation for younger queer women, and prejudices against plus sized people in the LGBTQ community. Click the picture below to listen and subscribe.