Trisha Paytas says their child will be raised non-binary despite planning a gender reveal

By Jazmin Duribe

Trisha will welcome her first child with husband Moses Hacmon in September.

Trisha Paytas has revealed that their child will be raised non-binary and they will be rejecting gender norms.

Last year, the YouTuber announced they were non-binary and would be using they/them or she/her pronouns. Now that Trisha is expecting her first child with their husband Moses Hacmon, Trisha will not be imposing gender norms on their unborn child.

In a video captured by Def Noodles, Trisha said: "I'll be raising my baby as a baby, non-binary, but I'm not necessarily doing the gender norms like pink or blue, do you know what I mean?"

She then said she would still be planning a gender reveal party: "Well I guess for the reveal we're doing that because you know for like… the reveal. But it's not necessarily going to be like, 'Oh, you're a boy play with trucks or you're a girl…' Definitely not that."

Trisha Paytas says their child be raised non-binary despite planning a gender reveal. Picture: @trishapaytasbackup via Instagram

Trisha added: "My main thing is I want them to feel like they can talk to me about literally anything because I couldn't. I never felt that way with my parents."

Trisha was then joined by their husband Moses, who had his own ideas on how the baby should be raised. He said: "People should have two, like, the first reveal of what the baby is biologically but people should have like a Bar Mitzvah like a gender reveal once they decide what they are."

Trisha then responded: "Right, oh so like if they're like non-binary or trans or anything," and Moses agreed. He said: "Yeah like a second ceremony later on in life where they're like, 'I'm a he/him or they/them.' You never know what they become."

Trisha then suggested that when their child is 16 years old they can do another gender reveal and receive a car in the colour that corresponds with their gender identity. For example, a neutral-coloured car if the child is non-binary.

Elsewhere, Trisha suggested some baby names. In what appears to be the same video, Trisha said they would like to name their baby Paper Mate… the same name as the popular stationary brand.

Moses said: "We're actually going to name the baby Paper Mate. She told my mum that. She's not just trolling online, in real-life too. She doesn't even know what Paper Mate is."