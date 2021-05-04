Disneyland's Snow White ride is being criticised for including a non-consensual kiss

4 May 2021, 16:57

Jazmin Duribe

By Jazmin Duribe

"Teaching kids that kissing, when it hasn't been established if both parties are willing to engage, is not OK?"

Disneyland is being criticised for its Snow White ride, which features a non-consensual kiss.

As you know, Snow White is all about a princess who gets poisoned by an evil queen. After biting into a poisoned apple she falls into a deep sleep and is only awakened by a kiss from her true love, Prince Charming.

Last week, the legendary theme park reopened for the first time since the start of the coronavirus pandemic and, whilst closed, Disney upgraded Snow White's Enchanted Wish ride.

The ride, which was previously called Snow White's Scary Adventures, is one of Fantasyland's original attractions and its update includes new audio and visual technology. It also features a recreation of the kiss between Snow White and Prince Charming.

READ MORE: Disney launch new Pride 2021 collection

Disneyland's Snow White ride is being criticised for including a non-consensual kiss
Disneyland's Snow White ride is being criticised for including a non-consensual kiss. Picture: Mark Ashman/Disney Parks via Getty Images, Disney

Katie Dowd and Julie Tremaine reviewed the new ride for SFGate.com and concluded that the kiss should not have been included.

The article read: "Haven't we already agreed that consent in early Disney movies is a major issue? That teaching kids that kissing, when it hasn't been established if both parties are willing to engage, is not OK? It's hard to understand why the Disneyland of 2021 would choose to add a scene with such old fashioned ideas of what a man is allowed to do to a woman, especially given the company's current emphasis on removing problematic scenes from rides like Jungle Cruise and Splash Mountain.

"Why not re-imagine an ending in keeping with the spirit of the movie and Snow White's place in the Disney canon, but that avoids this problem?"

The article has sparked a lengthy debate about whether Snow White and Prince Charming's kiss has a place in 2021.

Disney haven't commented on the backlash surrounding the Snow White ride, however, they are in the process of overhauling other problematic rides. Earlier this year, Disney announced it would redesign The Jungle Cruise because of its harmful depiction of indigenous people. Splash Mountain is also being overhauled to remove racist stereotypes. The new ride will instead be inspired by 2009 Disney movie The Princess and the Frog.

Trending on PopBuzz

Bella Poarch

Bella Poarch: 21 facts about the TikTok star you probably didn't know

Viral

Who is Noah Beck?

Noah Beck: 15 facts about the TikTok star you need to know

YouTubers

QUIZ: Only a true Gossip Girl fan can score 9/10 on this Blair Waldorf quiz

QUIZ: Only a true Gossip Girl fan can score 9/10 on this Blair Waldorf quiz

TV & Film

What is your Harry Potter IQ?

QUIZ: What is your Harry Potter IQ?

TV & Film

Who is Zoe Laverne?

Zoe Laverne: 15 facts about the TikTok star you should know

YouTubers

We can guess your zodiac sign based on your taste in music

QUIZ: We can guess your zodiac sign based on your taste in music

Quizzes

News

See more News

Six Dr Seuss books will no longer be published because of racist imagery

Six Dr Seuss books will no longer be published because of racist imagery
Behind Her Eyes: Is Astral Projection real?

Is Astral Projection real? The Behind Her Eyes twist explained

News

Using swear words is a sign of intelligence and creativity, study finds

Using swear words is a sign of intelligence and creativity, study finds

Quizzes

See more Quizzes

QUIZ: Which zodiac sign should I actually date?

QUIZ: Which zodiac sign should I actually date?

Quizzes

QUIZ: Choose your fave songs and we'll tell you if you're Gen-Z, Millennial or Zillennial

QUIZ: Choose your fave songs and we'll tell you if you're Gen-Z, Millennial or Zillennial

Quizzes

QUIZ: Which star sign should you NEVER date?

QUIZ: Which star sign should you NEVER date?

Quizzes

Personality quiz

QUIZ: Ans﻿wer these 5 questions and we'll reveal your best personality trait

Quizzes