Ariana Grande and Dalton Gomez get married in private ceremony

By Sam Prance

Ariana Grande and Dalton Gomez have reportedly got married just five months after getting engaged.

Ariana Grande and Dalton Gomez have just gotten married in a private wedding ceremony with just 20 people in attendance.

Fans of Ariana Grande will already know that the 27-year-old got engaged to real estate agent Dalton Gomez last December. The singer shared news of her engagement on social media with the caption "forever n then some". She also posted some adorable photos of her and Dalton celebrating their engagement while showing off her stunning new diamond ring.

Now, TMZ reports that Ariana and Dalton have just tied the knot with an intimate ceremony at Ariana's home in Montecito, California and Ariana's representative has confirmed the news to People.

When did Ariana Grande and Dalton Gomez get married?

Ariana Grande and Dalton Gomez reportedly got married. Picture: @arianagrande via Instagram

According to TMZ, the wedding was held at Ariana's own home over the weekend and "less than 20 guests including family members from both sides" attended the ceremony. The publication also reports that there was no traditional ceremony and "it was really just for them". The website also reports that it's unclear if it was planned or a spur of the moment decision.

Ariana's representative has since told People: "They got married. It was tiny and intimate — less than 20 people. The room was so happy and full of love. The couple and both families couldn’t be happier."

Since Ariana, first publicly confirmed that she was dating Dalton in her 'Stuck with U' video in May, she's kept most details of her relationship private. However, fans believe that she has written about him in many of her Positions songs including the adorable, romantic ballad 'pov'.

Congratulations Ariana and Dalton!