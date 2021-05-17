Ariana Grande and Dalton Gomez get married in private ceremony

17 May 2021, 21:08 | Updated: 17 May 2021, 21:10

By Sam Prance

Ariana Grande and Dalton Gomez have reportedly got married just five months after getting engaged.

Ariana Grande and Dalton Gomez have just gotten married in a private wedding ceremony with just 20 people in attendance.

Fans of Ariana Grande will already know that the 27-year-old got engaged to real estate agent Dalton Gomez last December. The singer shared news of her engagement on social media with the caption "forever n then some". She also posted some adorable photos of her and Dalton celebrating their engagement while showing off her stunning new diamond ring.

Now, TMZ reports that Ariana and Dalton have just tied the knot with an intimate ceremony at Ariana's home in Montecito, California and Ariana's representative has confirmed the news to People.

When did Ariana Grande and Dalton Gomez get married?

Ariana Grande and Dalton Gomez reportedly got married
Ariana Grande and Dalton Gomez reportedly got married. Picture: @arianagrande via Instagram

According to TMZ, the wedding was held at Ariana's own home over the weekend and "less than 20 guests including family members from both sides" attended the ceremony. The publication also reports that there was no traditional ceremony and "it was really just for them". The website also reports that it's unclear if it was planned or a spur of the moment decision.

Ariana's representative has since told People: "They got married. It was tiny and intimate — less than 20 people. The room was so happy and full of love. The couple and both families couldn’t be happier."

Since Ariana, first publicly confirmed that she was dating Dalton in her 'Stuck with U' video in May, she's kept most details of her relationship private. However, fans believe that she has written about him in many of her Positions songs including the adorable, romantic ballad 'pov'.

Congratulations Ariana and Dalton!

Latest Ariana Grande News

Ariana Grande tattoos: what do they mean and how m

Ariana Grande tattoos: All 40+ of Ariana's tattoos and their meanings
Ariana Grande brain scan

Ariana Grande shares "terrifying" scan showing PTSD effects on her brain
Billie Eilish Normani and Ariana Grande music videos

The best music videos of 2019 (so far)

Features

Ariana Grande "break up with your girlfriend i'm bored" filming location

Ariana Grande's "break up with your girlfriend" house was also used in a Selena Gomez video
Ariana Grande 7 rings

Who are Ariana Grande's '7 Rings' friends? A guide to her BFFs in the music video

Trending on PopBuzz

Bella Poarch

Bella Poarch: 21 facts about the TikTok star you probably didn't know

Viral

Bella Poarch says she felt "uncomfortable" taking photos with fans

Bella Poarch says she felt "uncomfortable" taking photos with fans without makeup

Internet

NYC Pride Ban Police

New York City Pride to ban police from participating in events until 2025

LGBTQ

What's your toxic dating habit?

QUIZ: Answer 7 questions and we'll reveal your most toxic dating habit

Quizzes

Miranda Cosgrove reveals what the iCarly characters are doing in the reboot

Miranda Cosgrove reveals what the iCarly characters are doing in the reboot

News

Olivia Rodrigo launches Sour hotline for fans to hear previews of her album

Olivia Rodrigo launches Sour hotline for fans to hear previews of her album

Olivia Rodrigo