Beyoncé Renaissance tour: Tickets, prices, presale, dates, setlist and everything you need to know

By Sam Prance

How much will Beyoncé's Renaissance tour tickets be? Where to get a Renaissance tour presale code? What cities will Beyoncé play in? Here's what we know...

Listen to this article Loading audio...

We may STILL be waiting for the Renaissance visuals but Beyoncé has now confirmed that a Renaissance tour is happening.

Last weekend (Oct 22), Beyoncé's mother Tina Knowles-Lawson hosted her fifth annual Wearable Art Gala. Beyoncé was, of course, in attendance and it didn't take long before the Beyhive found out that one of the auction prizes was two tickets and first-class flights to see Beyoncé on her Renaissance Tour "starting in the summer of 2023". The prize sold for $50,000.

Given that it's officially been six years since Beyoncé's last solo tour, the demand to see Beyoncé live is higher than ever. In the time since the Formation World Tour, Beyoncé has released her Homecoming live album, Everything Is Love with JAY-Z, Lion King: The Gift and now Renaissance. She's also teased that there will be two more acts to this current era.

With that in mind, here's everything we know so far about Beyoncé's upcoming Renaissance Tour including tour dates, tour stops, ticket prices, where you can find presale codes and everything in between.

Beyoncé's Renaissance tour: Everything we know so far...

Beyoncé Renaissance tour: Tickets, prices, presale, dates, setlist and everything you need to know. Picture: Kevin Winter/Getty Images for The Recording Academy, Kevin Winter/Getty Images for Coachella

Renaissance tour dates: When is Beyoncé going on tour in 2023?

Beyoncé is yet to reveal any official tour dates at the moment. However, the prize at the Wearable Art Gala revealed that the Renaissance Tour is "starting in the summer of 2023". In other words, we can expect Renaissance Tour dates as soon as June 2023.

Beyoncé has done arenas in the past but her last solo tour, The Formation World Tour, was a stadium tour. She's also done two stadium tours with JAY-Z over the past decade, so it's likely that the Renaissance Tour will be a stadium affair.

Hits Daily Double have even reported that Beyoncé is preparing an international stadium tour for 2023 so it's time to save those coins! There are rumours that tickets could go on sale as soon as Black Friday, 2022 (Nov 25).

Bookmark this page and we'll update you with more info as soon as it's announced.

Beyoncé is rumoured to be making an announcement regarding the #RENAISSANCEWorldTour including tickets, dates and prices on Black Friday, November 25th. pic.twitter.com/sTyB2RbSpn — RENAISSANCE WORLD TOUR (@RenaissanceWT) October 24, 2022

Beyoncé Renaissance tour presale codes: How to find a presale code for your country

As it stands, Beyoncé is yet to reveal any official presale code information for the Renaissance tour. Nevertheless, she tends to give fans who sign up to her site early access to tour tickets. In other words, make sure you've subscribed to Beyoncé's newsletter to ensure that you receive all the information you need as soon as it's available. Click HERE to do that.

Beyoncé will likely announce the tour days before tickets go on sale so you should have some time to work out exactly which dates you want to get tickets to.

Is Beyoncé going on tour in 2023? Picture: Getty

Beyoncé 2023 tour locations: What cities will Beyoncé play in?

Beyoncé is yet to confirm any of the locations or dates for the Renaissance Tour. However, she did let slip at The Wearable Art Gala that there will be international dates. In the past, Beyoncé has toured the UK, the US, Europe, North America, Asia, Oceania and South America. She also performed in South Africa in 2019.

Given that this will be Beyoncé's first tour in six years, it's likely she will want to perform to as many fans as possible. It's also possible that Beyoncé will do a leg in Africa after collaborating with multiple African artists on her 2018 soundtrack album: The Lion King: The Gift.

We'll have to wait for Beyoncé's official announcement to know exactly what cities she will be performing in.

🚨 Beyoncé confirms a Renaissance world tour at the Wearable Art Gala, kicking off Summer 2023. pic.twitter.com/4CIWJB51pR — Pop Base (@PopBase) October 23, 2022

Beyoncé Renaissance tour ticket prices: How much will the tickets to Beyoncé's tour be?

Like most tours, it's unlikely that we will find out how much Renaissance tour tickets will cost until they begin to go on sale. That being said, it's likely that prices will vary depending on whether you are in the pit, standing separately or seated. It's also possible that Beyoncé will offer different packages.

Tickets for Beyoncé and JAY-Z's On the Run II Tour in 2018 ranged from £25 in the gods to £160 up close. However, with Ticketmaster now introducing dynamic pricing, it's unclear how much fans will end up paying to see Beyoncé this tour.

We shall keep you posted with any updates.

Beyoncé Renaissance tour ticket prices: How much will the tickets to Beyoncé's tour be? Picture: Getty

Beyoncé Renaissance tour setlist: What songs will she play?

Over the course of her iconic career to date, Beyoncé has released seven studio albums, a collaborative album with JAY-Z, a soundtrack album, multiple live albums and four albums as part of Destiny's Child. It's also believed that Renaissance is the first album of a three-album project. Taking this into consideration, she has hundreds of iconic songs to pick from.

Like most of Beyoncé's previous tours, it seems likely that the Renaissance tour will mainly feature the songs of the album it's promoting alongside her biggest hits and fan favourite deep cuts. Expect to hear 'Break My Soul', 'Cuff It' and 'Alien Superstar' alongside the likes of 'Formation', 'Crazy In Love' and 'Love on Top'.

We're also keeping our fingers crossed that underrated bops like 'Blow', 'Find Your Way Back' and 'Schoolin' Life' will appear somewhere in the setlist.

As usual, we won't know the setlist until the first date of the tour. Return to this page then to find out what she plays.