Billie Eilish is now a brunette and her hair looks amazing

By Sam Prance

Billie Eilish appears to have dyed her hair from blonde to brunette.

It's the end of an era. After dyeing her hair blonde earlier this year, Billie Eilish is now a brunette and her hair looks incredible.

Following many viral theories that Billie Eilish was wearing a wig at the 2021 Grammys, she unveiled her new blonde hair on Instagram on March 17th. In just under six minutes, the photograph became the fastest image to ever reach one million likes in Instagram history. It's since been liked over 23 million times with fans all around the world praising Billie's blonde look.

Billie has sported blonde hair for her entire Happier Than Ever era but she has now just unveiled a new selfie as a brunette.

Billie Eilish is now a brunette and her hair looks amazing. Picture: @billieeilish via Instagram

Taking to her Instagram page last night (Dec 2), Billie shared a stunning photograph of herself rocking a brand new brunette hairdo. Billie captioned the photo: "Miss me?". It's unclear if Billie's dyed her hair brunette or if she's wearing a wig but fans, friends and celebrities alike were quick to comment on the new style.

Olivia Rodrigo wrote: "omg". Meanwhile a fan commented: "THAT LOOKS SO GOOD IM IN LOVE".

Billie is yet to reveal if the brunette look is a permanent style, something for a music video or something else entirely. Before dyeing her hair blonde, Billie teased that she would change her hair for a new era.

On Instagram live on December 22nd, 2020, Billie said: "I'm changing it after the doc comes out. It will be the end of an era. I'm gonna give you a new era."

Could Billie already be teasing a follow-up era to Happier Than Ever already?

