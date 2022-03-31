Billie Eilish claps back at TikToker calling her "worst dressed" at the Oscars

Billie Eilish responded to the Kolten Kephart with a video sitting on the toilet.

Billie Eilish has shut down a TikToker who described her as one of the "worst-dressed" celebrities at the Academy Awards.

Billie Eilish had a huge night at the 2022 Oscars. Not only did she perform 'No Time to Die' at the awards ceremony but she also won the award for Best Original Song for the James Bond theme song along with her brother Finneas who co-wrote it with her. In her acceptance speech, Billie was overcome with joy. She said: "This is so unbelievable I could scream."

Billie also wore a gorgeous floor-length, black Gucci dress to the event. However, some people were not fans of the look. Now, Billie has clapped back at someone who said they are "sick of her shit" by filming a video of herself on the toilet.

Billie Eilish claps back at TikToker calling her "worst dressed" at the Oscars
Billie Eilish claps back at TikToker calling her "worst dressed" at the Oscars. Picture: Mike Coppola/Getty Images, Kevin Mazur/WireImage

Earlier this week (Mar 29), TikToker Kolten Kephart posted a "worst dressed" video of celebrities at the 2022 Oscars with the caption: "It had to be done". In the video, Kolten said: "I hate to do it but here's my worst dressed from the Oscars". Kolten then cut to a photo of Billie in her Oscars dress and said, "I've had enough of her shit", before moving on to other celebs.

Noticing the video go viral on TikTok, Billie has now responded to it in the most iconic way. Yesterday (Mar 30), she duetted Kolten's video with the caption: "i HAVENT had enough of my shit. i am shitting right now." And, as Billie stated, her video literally shows her sitting on the toilet. She also raises her middle finger to Kolten.

Zoë Kravitz, Hailey Bieber and Julia Fox also made Kolten Kephart's "worst-dressed" list. The original video has now been viewed over 11.9 million times and Billie's video has been viewed over 18.4 million times.

As it stands, Kolten is yet to address Billie's video. We shall update you if he does.

