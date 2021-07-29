What are Billie Eilish's Oxytocin lyrics about? The meaning explained

By Sam Prance

What do Billie Eilish's Oxytocin lyrics mean? Here's everything you need to know about the Happier Than Ever song.

Billie Eilish fans our times is now. Happier Than Ever is out worldwide and everyone is already living for her 'Oxytocin' lyrics.

Today (July 30) marks the release of Billie Eilish's second studio album Happier Than Ever. Describing the project on social media, Billie revealed: "This is my favorite thing i’ve ever created and i am so excited and nervous and EAGER for you to hear it. i can’t even tell you." The new LP features 16 tracks including the hits 'Therefore I Am' and 'Your Power'.

Naturally, fans are obsessed with the new songs and people are losing it over 'Oxytocin' and the meaning behind it.

What does Oxytocin mean? Who is Oxytocin about?

Oxytocin is a hormone. According to You and Your Hormones, oxytocin "acts on organs in the body (such as the breast and uterus) and as a chemical messenger in the brain, controlling key aspects of the reproductive system, including childbirth and lactation, and aspects of human behaviour". It is also released in the bloodstream in response to both love and sex.

Describing the new song, Rolling Stone wrote: "'Oxytocin', named for the hormone released in the bloodstream due to love or childbirth, has her wondering 'What would people say . if they listen through the wall?' over a slinky beat. [The track looks] at romance and hookups through the lens of a very famous person attempting to have both under the radar."

In the second verse, Billie sings: "Can't take it back once it's been set in motion / You know I need you for the Oxytocin / If you find it hard to swallow / I can loosin' up your collar / 'Cause as long as your still breathin' / Don't you even think of leavin'." Billie also croons: "I wanna do bad things to you / I wanna make you yell," in the post-chorus.

As it stands, it's unclear exactly who Billie is singing about.

Billie Eilish - 'Oxytocin' lyrics

VERSE 1

Can't take it back once it's been set in motion

You know I love to rub it in like lotion

If you only pray on Sunday

Could you come my way on Monday?

'Cause I like to do things God does

And improve of if she saw us

PRE-CHORUS

She couldn't look away, look away, look away

She'd wanna get involved, involved, involved

And what would people say, people say, people say

If they listen through the wall, the wall, the wall?

CHORUS

I can see it clear as day

You don't really need to pray

Wanna see what you can take

You should really run away

POST-CHORUS

I wanna do bad things to you (To you)

I wanna make you yell

I wanna do bad things to you

Don't wanna treat you well

VERSE 2

Can't take it back once it's been set in motion

You know I need you for the oxytocin

If you find it hard to swallow

I can loosin' up your collar

'Cause as long as you're still breathin'

Don't you even think of leavin'

PRE-CHORUS

I kinda wanna look away, look away, look away

Kinda wanna get involved, involved, involved

And what would people say, people say, people say

If they listen through the wall, the wall, the wall?

CHORUS

I can see it clear as day

You don't really need to pray

Wanna see what you can take

You should really run away

Other people would have stayed

Other people don't obey

You and me are both the same

You should really run away

POST-CHORUS

Bad things

I wanna do bad things to you

I wanna make you yell

I wanna do bad things to you

Don't wanna treat you well