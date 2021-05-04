Billie Eilish opens up about being sexually abused as a minor

By Sam Prance

Billie Eilish has also called out people slut-shaming her over her Vogue lingerie cover.

TRIGGER WARNING: This article contains details of sexual assault.

Billie Eilish has spoken frankly about her experiences with abuse and slut-shaming in her first ever British Vogue cover story.

Last week (Apr 29), Billie Eilish released her brand new single 'Your Power' and now Billie has opened up about the meaning behind the song with British Vogue. She explained: "It’s an open letter to people who take advantage – mostly men. I would like people to listen to me. And not just try to figure out who I’m talking about, because it’s not about that."

Billie then continued: "It’s really not at all about one person. You might think, ‘It’s because she’s in the music industry’ – no, dude. It’s everywhere. I don’t know one girl or woman who hasn’t had a weird experience, or a really bad experience. And men, too – young boys are taken advantage of constantly."

Billie Eilish calls out people slut-shaming her Vogue lingerie cover. Picture: Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic, Darkroom

Billie also revealed how her views have changed. She said: "I used to not understand why age mattered. And, of course, you feel like that when you’re young, because you’re the oldest you’ve ever been. You feel like you’re so mature and you know everything. People forget that you can grow up and realise shit was f**ked up when you were younger."

Billie added: "You can always be taken advantage of. That’s a big problem in the world of domestic abuse or statutory rape – girls that were very confident and strong-willed finding themselves in situations where they’re like, ‘Oh my god, I’m the victim here?’ And it’s so embarrassing and humiliating and demoralising to be in that position of thinking you know so much and then you realise, I’m being abused right now."

Billie confirmed in the interview that she had experienced such abuse when she was younger.

Billie also used the interview to call out anyone who criticises her for wearing lingerie on the cover of British Vogue. She said: “‘You’re going to complain about being taken advantage of as a minor, but then you’re going to show your boobs?’ Yes I am, motherf**ker! I’m going to because there’s no excuse."

She went on to say: "Suddenly you’re a hypocrite if you want to show your skin, and you’re easy and you’re a slut and you’re a whore. If I am, then I’m proud. Me and all the girls are hoes, and fuck it, y’know? Let’s turn it around and be empowered in that. Showing your body and showing your skin – or not – should not take any respect away from you."

Billie ended her point by saying: "I really think the bottom line is, men are very weak. I think it’s just so easy for them to lose it. ‘You expect a dude not to grab you if you’re wearing that dress?’ Seriously, you’re that weak? Come on! Go masturbate!"

