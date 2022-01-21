Demi Lovato is ending their pop career and returning to rock music

By Sam Prance

'La La Land' era Demi Lovato is back and their new music sounds iconic.

Demi Lovato has officially announced a funeral for their pop music and teased an imminent return to their rock music roots.

Demi Lovato may be best known for pop anthems like 'Skyscraper', 'Cool for the Summer' and 'Sorry Not Sorry' but the 29-year-old superstar was first introduced to us as a rockstar in the vein of Paramore and Avril Lavigne. From the Camp Rock soundtrack to their first two albums, Demi made a name for themselves as one of the rock icons of their generation.

Now, Demi is giving their day one fans exactly what they want. The Disney legend is about to release a rock music project.

Demi Lovato is ending their pop career and returning to rock music. Picture: REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni / Alamy Stock Photo

Yesterday (Jan 20), Demi took to Instagram to post a photo of themselves sitting with their management (Scooter Braun) and their record label (Island Records). In it, Demi poses with two middle fingers up. Demi captioned the photo: "A funeral for my pop music". In other words, it appears that Demi has just played their new music to their team and is returning to rock.

If you're not convinced by the photo, Demi also archived all of their old Instagram posts at the start of the year and they've even posted snippets of their new rock music on Instagram stories. In lyrics to one of the songs, Demi sings: "Get your tickets to the freak show baby / Step right up to see the freak go crazy" at the top of their lungs.

Listen to the teaser of the new song at the top of this page.

Elsewhere, Demi has also teased that they are about to release a collaboration with indie band Winnetka Bowling League. 'Fuck It. I Miss You' will be released worldwide on February 4th. We can't wait to hear what it sounds like.

What do you think? Are you excited for Demi to return to rock?