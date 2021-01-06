Demi Lovato slams TikTok stars travelling and partying amid the pandemic

By Sam Prance

Recently multiple influencers have been spotted on holiday ignoring coronavirus rules in places like Miami and Tulum.

Demi Lovato has slammed famous people who are ignoring the seriousness of the pandemic and still partying and travelling.

Ever since the coronavirus pandemic first broke, governments worldwide have put lockdown restrictions in place and people have been advised to stay at home and refrain from socialising to help save lives. COVID-19 is still seriously impacting many countries and following rules is as important as ever. However, that hasn't stopped certain influencers from breaking them.

Recently, TikTok stars have been posting videos of themselves partying abroad and now Demi Lovato has called them out.

Demi Lovato slams TikTok stars ignoring coronavirus and partying abroad. Picture: Christopher Polk/E! Entertainment/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images, @ddlovato via Instagram

Yesterday (Jan 5), Demi Lovato took to her Instagram stories to post a meme criticising influencers for travelling and partying amid the pandemic. The viral meme is a photo in which a Tuba player (labeled "influencers") covers someone's face (labeled "everyone else trying to be good people") with the Tuba ( Iabeled "Instagram stories partying in Tulum and Miami").

Demi then added: "Just curious... what the fuck are y'all doing?"

As well as travelling to Tulum and Miami, TikTok stars such as Avani Gregg, Noah Beck, Charli D'Amelio, Dixie D'Amelio, Lil Huddy and Nikita Dragun have all been spotted holidaying in the Bahamas.

Demi isn't the only star to call out influencers for their behaviour either. Last year, Ariana Grande called out TikTok stars who were partying instead of staying home over the summer and Dixie D'Amelio even admitted that she was right. Billie Eilish has also called out people who are ignoring the rules.

What do you think? Are influencers being disrespectful?