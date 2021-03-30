Nike file lawsuit against Lil Nas X satan shoes for using their logo

By Sam Prance

Nike are suing the company that collaborated with Lil Nas X on the controversial new shoes.

Nike are taking legal action against MSCHF after the company released a pair of shoes with Lil Nas X sporting the Nike logo.

Yesterday (Mar 29), Lil Nas X released 666 pairs of Satan Shoes in collaboration with MSCHF. The shoes are designed with a pentagram pendant attached to the laces, 'Luke 10:18' emblazoned on them and a drop of real human blood in the soles. They cost $1,018 and they are actually customised versions of Nike's popular Air Max 97s. They even have the Nike logo.

The shoes sold out in one minute but now Nike are suing MSCHF over the shoes and denying any involvement in them.

READ MORE: Lil Nas X accused of "ripping off" FKA twigs with his Montero video

Nike file lawsuit against Lil Nas X satan shoes which contain human blood. Picture: Lil Nas X via YouTube, MSCHF

Following the release of the shoes, Nike gave a statement to NBC News that read: "We do not have a relationship with Little Nas X or MSCHF. Nike did not design or release these shoes and we do not endorse them." And now, NBC News reports that Nike have "filed a federal trademark infringement lawsuit" against MSCHF over the controversial new shoes.

According to NBC News, Nike want to set the record straight. The lawsuit argues that "there is already evidence of significant confusion and dilution occurring in the marketplace, including calls to boycott Nike in response to the launch of MSCHF's Satan Shoes based on the mistaken belief that Nike has authorized or approved this product."

Ever the professional troll, Lil Nas X has reacted to the news by encouraging his fans to stream his new song 'Montero (Call Me By Your Name)' so that he can afford the lawsuit. However, as it stands, Nike are only officially suing MSCHF instead of Lil Nas X personally.

It's currently unclear if Nike's lawsuit will be successful. We shall keep you posted with any updates.