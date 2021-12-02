Little Mix announce break after historic 10 years together

By Sam Prance

"We are not splitting up - Little Mix are here to stay."

Little Mix have confirmed that they will be taking a break after 10 years of making girl group history together as a girl group.

Today (Dec 2), Little Mix took to Instagram to announce the hiatus: "We wanted to let you all know that after the Confetti tour in April/May next year we are going to be taking a break from Little Mix. It’s been 10 amazing years, a wonderful non-stop adventure, and we feel the time is right to take a break so we can recharge and work on some other projects."

Jade Thirlwall, Leigh-Anne Pinnock and Perrie Edwards also took the time to reassure fans that they're not splitting up.

Little Mix announce break after 10 years together. Picture: RCA Records, Jeff Spicer/Getty Images for Warner Bros

In the rest of the statement, Little Mix thanked their fans. The girls said: "We can’t thank you enough for your love and never-ending support since the beginning. We love you all SO much. We are not splitting up - Little Mix are here to stay. We have plans for more music, tours and performances in the future."

The band ended the post by writing: "We’ve made so many incredible memories with you all, and we can’t wait to make so many more. We’re sisters and we’ll always have each other and you, the fans, in our lives. Little Mix is forever. See you on tour! Jade, Leigh-Anne and Perrie x".

In honour of the moment, Little Mix also released a powerful visual for their song 'Between Us'. The lyrics are a dedication to their friendship and the music video is an emotional montage of moments from their time together over the past decade.

Over the course of the past 10 years, Little Mix have firmly cemented themselves in pop music history. They've sold over 60 million records worldwide and won countless awards, including Best Single and Best Group at the BRITs. They've also released Top 10 hits every year over the past 11 years.

We can't wait to see what Jade, Leigh-Anne and Perrie do next both individually and together.

We love you Little Mix!

